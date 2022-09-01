ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth

The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Klub Tejano

David Lee Garza Performs This Saturday Night

The Tejano energy continues this Saturday night! Get ready for another epic Tejano show: Schroeder Hall is proud to present DAVID LEE GARZA Y LOS MUSICALES on Saturday, September 10th! It's time for an awesome Puro Tejano night. Presale tickets are $15 and VIP tables are still available. For more information and tickets please visit, schroederhall.com It will also be a KLUB Tejano party as well. JP will be mixing it up before and after David Lee' set.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
CW33

Best parks to visit in Dallas for Labor Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor, as you probably know by now, and if you’re looking for ways to relax in Dallas, there is no better place to go than a park. Dallas is home to so much beautiful nature and tons of great parks. So we decided to take a look at some of the best parks to visit while you’re spending your day off. Here is Tripadvisor’s list:
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
familyeguide.com

Free Concerts Highland Village

Come enjoy live music near Lambeau’s America on Friday and Saturday nights. The music series will feature all genres of music and is focused on local musicians. Lambeau’s patio doors will be rolled up for the best seating while you enjoy great food and beverages. Fridays & Saturdays...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fun Labor Day Weekend Celebrations

Labor Day is Monday, September 5, but the fun starts on Thursday and continues through the weekend. Here are some fun things to do this weekend. Some of them are free!. The Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas kicks off Friday with a headlining concert by Dallas native and Neo-Soul godmother Erykah Badu. Additional shows take place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Black Academy of Arts and Letters website. Tickets start at $69.00.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
CandysDirt

While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Localevent#Havana Nrg#Bank Of America
dmagazine.com

Conversation With: Salad and Go CEO Charlie Morrison

As CEO, Charlie Morrison guided Addison-based Wingstop through more than a decade of growth, growing the franchise chain from 500 to 1,800 units and navigating it through the pandemic. Earlier this year, he announced his resignation and move to lead Salad and Go—a healthy, drive-thru-only restaurant chain that had only 60 locations at the time. With the move, Morrison opened an Addison office the company, where he will be based.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
advocatemag.com

History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman

The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
DALLAS, TX
Tinybeans Dallas

It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families

Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
FRISCO, TX
Kicker 102.5

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GRAPEVINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy