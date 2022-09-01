Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Observer
Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth
The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
visitdallas.com
The Last Stop On The Love Train: The O'Jays, Gladys Knight & El Debarge
R&B legends The O'Jays are coming to Dallas for their farewell tour, Last Stop On The Love Train. See them live with special guests Gladys Knight & El Debarge at Music Hall at Fair Park on Sun, Sep 4 at 7:00pm.
Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!
We may not be able to buy a $70 million super yacht, but what we can do is wish her a good day.
David Lee Garza Performs This Saturday Night
The Tejano energy continues this Saturday night! Get ready for another epic Tejano show: Schroeder Hall is proud to present DAVID LEE GARZA Y LOS MUSICALES on Saturday, September 10th! It's time for an awesome Puro Tejano night. Presale tickets are $15 and VIP tables are still available. For more information and tickets please visit, schroederhall.com It will also be a KLUB Tejano party as well. JP will be mixing it up before and after David Lee' set.
Best parks to visit in Dallas for Labor Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor, as you probably know by now, and if you’re looking for ways to relax in Dallas, there is no better place to go than a park. Dallas is home to so much beautiful nature and tons of great parks. So we decided to take a look at some of the best parks to visit while you’re spending your day off. Here is Tripadvisor’s list:
fwtx.com
8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend
Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
familyeguide.com
Free Concerts Highland Village
Come enjoy live music near Lambeau’s America on Friday and Saturday nights. The music series will feature all genres of music and is focused on local musicians. Lambeau’s patio doors will be rolled up for the best seating while you enjoy great food and beverages. Fridays & Saturdays...
dallasexpress.com
Fun Labor Day Weekend Celebrations
Labor Day is Monday, September 5, but the fun starts on Thursday and continues through the weekend. Here are some fun things to do this weekend. Some of them are free!. The Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas kicks off Friday with a headlining concert by Dallas native and Neo-Soul godmother Erykah Badu. Additional shows take place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Black Academy of Arts and Letters website. Tickets start at $69.00.
Here are the best places to get cheese pizza in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing that quite hits the spot like a great pizza. There’s a reason that classic New York cheese pizza is the go-to food choice of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s so delicious, simple and always hits (no matter the time of day you eat it).
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
Best places to get Welsh Rarebit in Dallas for National Welsh Rarebit Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, there really is something for everyone in Dallas and to prove our point we’re celebrating National Welsh Rarebit Day. What is National Welsh Rarebit Day? Here’s what NationalToday.com has to say about this interesting...
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Best places to get bacon in Dallas for International Bacon Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Whether that is true or not, is left to debate; however, what is not left for debate is that no good breakfast is complete without bacon (in my opinion). Who doesn’t love...
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
dmagazine.com
Conversation With: Salad and Go CEO Charlie Morrison
As CEO, Charlie Morrison guided Addison-based Wingstop through more than a decade of growth, growing the franchise chain from 500 to 1,800 units and navigating it through the pandemic. Earlier this year, he announced his resignation and move to lead Salad and Go—a healthy, drive-thru-only restaurant chain that had only 60 locations at the time. With the move, Morrison opened an Addison office the company, where he will be based.
advocatemag.com
History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman
The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families
Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
