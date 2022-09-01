Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin man boasts huge record collection
AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
Annual Black Food Week highlighting local businesses now underway in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Black Food Week hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition is now underway. This month-long event spotlights more than 70 Black-owned businesses and eateries in Austin. New Orleans Gumbeaux2Geaux is one of those restauratns. When you walk in, you'll hear music and smell the food. Jese Webb,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
YETI & Meat Church’s Matt Pittman Invite Fans to Epic Texas vs Bama BBQ Showdown
This is a sponsored post. We’ll get to the Austin festivities shortly, but first, let’s focus on the return of tailgating and a new game-changing product on the tailgating scene. Everyone who tailgates knows there are certain essentials that must be in place for a successful outing. One...
Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly
Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night.Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters.Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire.The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Kerlin BBQ food truck announces closure
The owners of the Kerlin BBQ food truck said they were permanently closing the business after being in operation for nine years in east Austin.
Stunning Field of Light exhibit to illuminate Austin's Wildflower Center
Opening night is September 9.
Volunteers turn Jason Landry missing banners into tote bags for fundraiser
The VFW Buda Post 12161 posted on Facebook that neighbors recently made tote bags from two banners that asked for the community's help in locating Jason Landry. Authorities discovered his car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling in Dec. 2020, prompting ongoing searches and other efforts to find him.
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama's Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Texas this weekend, per report
Top-ranked Alabama heads to Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will do so, however, without the support of their marching band, the Million Dollar Band. The Million Dollar Band has apparently decided against making the trip based on the seating arrangements that...
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
soulciti.com
Queens Queening: $1 Million Black Fund Launches
A new fund aimed at helping Black-led organizations in Austin, founded by five Black women, has raised its first $1 million, with plans to begin awarding the first block of grants totaling $350,000 early next year. The Black Fund is an effort organized by leaders of several Black-led groups. The...
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
fox7austin.com
Series of violent crimes near UT Austin campus has students concerned about safety
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin sophomores Valerie and Denise Longoria saw their phones blow up over the weekend. "UT always sends us alerts to be careful—what happened and what time," said Valerie Longoria. Alerts about a stabbing and robbery on the Drag, as well as a...
fox44news.com
Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — The Central Texas State Fair has been going on for 35 years, and each year it brings in tens of thousands of people from all over. The fair had everything from a carnival to concerts, exhibits, food, professional bull riding and more. “You should...
New MetroRail Red Line directory highlights local businesses along route
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Young Chamber, Movability, and Transit Forward have released a directory of local coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and music venues located within a 15-minute walk of stations on CapMetro’s Red Line. "Not a lot of people know about those places," said Bill McCamley, Transit...
KVUE
Rain ends this evening; scattered storms on Labor Day
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. Strong storms developed over North Texas Sunday afternoon and are now pushing southward closer to the KVUE area through this evening. Storms will likely be weakening on the final approach to Central Texas. So the best storm chances this evening will be north of Austin for Burnet, Williamson and Milam counties.
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
