The Walt Disney Company Plunges Into 5-Year Low

The Walt Disney Company has never struggled much when it comes to success. Disneyland Resort has been a well-oiled machine, running strongly for the past 67 years since its opening in 1955. Disney’s accomplishments were affirmed in the building of Walt Disney World Resort. The company Walt dreamed up and...
Disney World 50th Anniversary Experiences You Must Try Before the Celebration Ends

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort kicked off on October 1, 2021, and runs through March 2023. It may be difficult to believe, but March is coming up quickly! If you have not yet visited Disney World during the milestone anniversary celebration, or if you just haven’t experienced everything that the Resort’s 50th has to offer, we’ve got you covered with everything you have to try before the celebration ends this spring.
Photo Shoot at Disney Parks Gives Guests Sneak Peek at Coveted Offering

Every Disney fan has their own preferences on what they like to spend their hard-earned dollar on. Many Disney lovers are collectors of some sort, and a particular piece of merchandise offered at Disney Parks is a popular item to hoard. Spirit Jerseys have been flying off the shelves since...
Try This Different Way to Plan a Day at Magic Kingdom

For many Guests, Magic Kingdom is the first thing that comes to mind when they hear ‘Walt Disney World.’ It’s the theme Park that marked the official opening of the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, along with Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and the Disney Monorail.
Who (and How Much) Should You Be Tipping at Walt Disney World?

Budgeting for a Walt Disney World vacation can be quite the process with so many different factors to consider. From theme park tickets to resort stays, and room for some shopping at Disney Parks and Resorts, there is a lot that goes into figuring out just how much to set aside ahead of your trip.
More EPCOT Expansion Is on the Way

When visiting EPCOT, Guests will quickly spot construction within the Disney Park. But, now, Guests will also see construction outside of the Park as Disney works to expand its already massive parking lot. Gone are the EPCOT days of Future World and World Showcase. The theme park has introduced its...
