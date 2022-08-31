ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Best Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 For Your List

4 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays regular cash dividends to shareholders. Dividend stocks are popular with stock market investors because they provide a consistent source of income. Many dividend stocks also have the potential to generate high returns over the long term. For example, dividend stocks tend to outperform other types of stocks during periods of high inflation. Given the current economic conditions, dividend stocks could be an attractive investment throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Should Value Investors Buy Central Puerto (CEPU) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August

Shares of digital fashion company Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) lost 17% of their value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company delivered a pretty good second-quarter earnings report, but it warned of pressure for the rest of the year. So what. Revolve Group operates...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Business#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Roper Technologies Rop#Roper S Horizon#Computer And Technology
NASDAQ

Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NASDAQ

Is Argenx (ARGX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Gulfport Energy (GPOR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Has NOV (NOV) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Nov Inc. (NOV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Greif (GEF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) is a Strong Value Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Could Be 47% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Designer Brands (DBI) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Designer Brands (DBI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
RETAIL
NASDAQ

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy