Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southernmainehuskies.com
Southern Maine Drops Saint Joseph’s 4-1
STANDISH, Maine – Senior Emma Forgues (Gorham, Maine), freshman Ciera Hill (Pembroke, NH/Pembroke Academy) and graduate student Ciera Berthiaume (Windham, Maine) each scored a goal as the University of Southern Maine Huskies defeated the Saint Joseph's College Monks 4-1 in a non-conference women's soccer game Sunday afternoon at the SJC Sports Complex.
southernmainehuskies.com
Huskies Suffer Setback Against Maine Maritime
GORHAM, ME – In the final game of a three-day tournament hosted by the University of Southern Maine the USM Huskies were defeated in four sets, 3-1 by Maine Maritime Academy. When and Where: Saturday, September 3, 2022 – University of Southern Maine – Hill Gymnasium. Score:...
Comments / 0