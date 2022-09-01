Read full article on original website
MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
Premier League asks referee body to look into VAR decisions
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has asked the body in charge of referees in England to look into two decisions taken after video review on Saturday. West Ham and Newcastle were denied goals that were awarded by the on-field referee, following an intervention by VAR. West Ham manager...
Bournemouth pull off 3-2 comeback win at Nottingham Forest
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bournemouth came from two goals down at halftime against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend and manager Scott Parker was sacked on Tuesday. The team looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil. Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate's header and Brennan Johnson's penalty.
USWNT vs. Nigeria highlights | FOX Soccer
USWNT cruised to a dominating 4-0 victory against Nigeria, with goals from Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, and Alex Morgan in the 14th, 25th, 45th, and 52nd minutes. Sophia Smith continues her impressive form as USWNT looks to defeat Nigeria again in their next international friendly.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: England survive spot kick struggles
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with England's nail-biter vs. Colombia in 2018. The Three Lions' checkered history in penalty...
USWNT-Nigeria takeaways: Sophia Smith shines in friendly tune-up
In their first match since qualifying for both the 2023 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Olympics in July, the top-ranked United States women’s national team beat Nigeria 4-0 Saturday in a friendly at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Forward Sophia Smith scored her eighth and ninth...
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
