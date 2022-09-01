ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Worcester Warriors: Owners say deal to sell club moving at "rapid pace" with three "serious propositions" considered

In a joint statement released by co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, they expressed their disappointment at the four MPs, Robin Walker, Harriett Baldwin, Rachel Maclean & Mark Garnier, that called for the club to be placed into administration and revealed that all deals being considered "would avoid the club going into administration".
Super League

Super League: Dramatic late Aidan Sezer try sends Leeds Rhinos into play-offs at expense of Castleford Tigers. Aidan Sezer's try in the dying seconds sent Leeds Rhinos into the Betfred Super League play-offs as they beat Castleford Tigers 14-8 in the winner-takes-all clash at Headingley. It was an error-strewn first...
Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: Canan Moodie scores stunning solo try as South Africa beat Australia. Canan Moodie scored a stunning solo try on his Test debut as South Africa beat the Wallabies 24-8 and secured their first win on Australian soil since 2013. The Springboks made eight changes going into the Test...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Premier League

Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney nets sensational hat-trick as Bees win seven-goal thriller

It was the Ivan Toney show in west London as his stunning hat-trick earned Brentford a 5-2 win over Leeds in a breathless game at the Gtech Community Stadium. Toney netted a superb treble of his own as a penalty, free-kick and 30-yard chip saw his one-man masterclass down a Leeds side who otherwise largely matched their hosts, and saw a frustrated Jesse Marsch sent off shortly after his third.
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second

Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium

The EFL has said it is "incredibly frustrated" after a ball-tracking technology failure denied Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield an equaliser in Sunday's loss to Blackpool. Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a 1-0 Championship win, but the game's biggest talking point saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour-mark.
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory

A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
