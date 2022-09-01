Read full article on original website
SkySports
Wigan's Liam Farrell set to miss rest of Super League season, doubt for England's World Cup campaign
The 32-year-old sustained his injury in the 30-10 victory over St Helens on August 26 and now faces a likely two months on the sidelines. The Super League Grand Final takes place on September 24, with Wigan's semi-final play-off a week earlier on September 16. The World Cup, meanwhile, runs...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors: Owners say deal to sell club moving at "rapid pace" with three "serious propositions" considered
In a joint statement released by co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, they expressed their disappointment at the four MPs, Robin Walker, Harriett Baldwin, Rachel Maclean & Mark Garnier, that called for the club to be placed into administration and revealed that all deals being considered "would avoid the club going into administration".
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Dramatic late Aidan Sezer try sends Leeds Rhinos into play-offs at expense of Castleford Tigers. Aidan Sezer's try in the dying seconds sent Leeds Rhinos into the Betfred Super League play-offs as they beat Castleford Tigers 14-8 in the winner-takes-all clash at Headingley. It was an error-strewn first...
SkySports
Kristian Woolf on his love for St Helens, the calibre of Super League the lure of Wayne Bennett
St Helens club has found consistent success under his tenure, with two Grand Final wins, a Challenge Cup and a League Leaders' Shield to their name but for Woolf, it is the "outstanding fans" and "terrific" players at the club who have made it such a difficult decision to make.
SkySports
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: Canan Moodie scores stunning solo try as South Africa beat Australia. Canan Moodie scored a stunning solo try on his Test debut as South Africa beat the Wallabies 24-8 and secured their first win on Australian soil since 2013. The Springboks made eight changes going into the Test...
SkySports
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
SkySports
Women's Super League: Tara Stanley and York City Knights aim to build on strong foundations
For the second year in a row, the City Knights are into the semi-finals and aiming to reach the Grand Final for the first time, but this year go into them having finished top of the table and claimed the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in their history.
SkySports
Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success
Despite being Scottish, there was no stopping Kim Little from supporting England in their generation-defining Women's Euros triumph. "I'm loyal to my Arsenal team-mates!" the Gunners captain tells Sky Sports when asked if she had mixed feelings about watching the Lionesses in the final. "I will always support them no matter what."
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
SkySports
Preston 0-1 Birmingham: Maxime Colin hits winner as North End defence is finally breached
Preston's unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham's cross. The hosts had a number of chances to draw level, with...
SkySports
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney nets sensational hat-trick as Bees win seven-goal thriller
It was the Ivan Toney show in west London as his stunning hat-trick earned Brentford a 5-2 win over Leeds in a breathless game at the Gtech Community Stadium. Toney netted a superb treble of his own as a penalty, free-kick and 30-yard chip saw his one-man masterclass down a Leeds side who otherwise largely matched their hosts, and saw a frustrated Jesse Marsch sent off shortly after his third.
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second
Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Manchester United swap possession for points while Arsenal show 'immaturity'
The expectation when Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United was that he would attempt to implement the attacking, possession-based style of play that served him so well at Ajax. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?. Big Six...
SkySports
Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium
The EFL has said it is "incredibly frustrated" after a ball-tracking technology failure denied Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield an equaliser in Sunday's loss to Blackpool. Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a 1-0 Championship win, but the game's biggest talking point saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour-mark.
SkySports
Emiliano Martinez has had 'sleepless nights' from Aston Villa's poor start to the season, goalkeeper tells Sky Sports
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez admits their poor start to the Premier League season has given him sleepless nights and says the players not Steven Gerrard should take responsibility for their current predicament. Martinez and Villa were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night, their fourth loss in...
SkySports
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory
A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
SkySports
Hallam Hope: Oldham player left 'seriously injured' by 'vicious assault' outside Boundary Park
Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a "vicious assault" which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with "serious injuries". Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday's Vanarama National League match between the two clubs. The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and...
SkySports
Phoebe Graham's The Hundred blog: Who were this season's standout performers and where can women's game grow?
Phoebe Graham reflects on a "fabulous" second season of The Hundred, picking out some of the standout performers and identifying a few key areas which could help the women's competition grow even stronger still... What a fabulous end to the tournament. Two phenomenal games of cricket; Oval Invincibles are reigning...
SkySports
VAR: Referees' body PGMOL acknowledges controversial calls at Chelsea and Newcastle as mistakes
Referees' body PGMOL has acknowledged the VAR incidents at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday as mistakes, after the Premier League asked the officiating board to investigate them. Saturday's Premier League action was marred by a series of decisions that were either overturned thanks to the intervention of VAR or not...
SkySports
England vs Luxembourg: Homecoming will be a celebratory occasion, says Sarina Wiegman
England boss Sarina Wiegman is sure Tuesday's match at home to Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion - and has stressed she expects to see her side deliver a ruthless performance. The game at Stoke's bet365 Stadium, which has sold out, will be the Lionesses' first on home soil since...
