Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9) Free Vintage Arcade Games at BART’s Powell St. Station. Back in 1976, BART tried to make a little extra money off the growing arcade game craze by placing a six-sided Atari console on the platform at Powell Street so passengers bored waiting for trains could drop a quarter (worth about $1.30 in today’s dollars) to play primitive games with boxy graphics like Pong and Space Race. Now, celebrating its 50th anniversary, BART pays tribute to this event by setting up four slightly-more modern (but still vintage) arcade games from the late 70s and early ‘80s (Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders and Galaga) for seven days of free play on the concourse level. It’s great (for once) when inflation works backwards.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO