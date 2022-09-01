Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
funcheap.com
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland)
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland) Reconnect with family, friends, and community at OMCA every Friday night – a weekly free outdoor experience with food trucks and music. These free events provide a gathering place to come together each week, including...
funcheap.com
Free Outdoor Fun for Kids at the Children’s Creativity Museum (SF)
Free Outdoor Fun for Kids at the Children’s Creativity Museum (SF) Early Explorers at the Children’s Creativity Museum. Thursdays in San Francisco, explore outdoor artmaking, storybook tales, and sensory play with your toddlers and tikes at the Children’s Creativity Museum. Pop by for a playful midday of giggles and themed activities – free to all. Located in the Yerba Buena Gardens, it’s the perfect place for families to play, shop, dine, relax and create wonderful memories together.
funcheap.com
SF’s “Sharktoberfest” Free Outdoor Movie Night (The Presidio)
Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center/Crissy Field | 991 Marine Drive, The Presidio, San Francisco, CA 949129. Learn about the latest shark research and visit outdoor booths of shark experts, artists, and conservationists. Enjoy beverages, popcorn, a food truck and live music. Bring a low-back chair for the outdoor screening of shark films that will start promptly at 7:30 pm. Don’t forget layered clothing, weather can be variable in the evening.
funcheap.com
SF’s 65th Annual Armenian Food Festival (Sept. 17-18)
SF’s 65th Annual Armenian Food Festival (Sept. 17-18) The Annual Food Festival, the largest Armenian festival in the Bay Area, has been celebrating Armenian food & culture for the past 65 years.Annual Food Festival celebrating authentic Armenian cuisine, dancing, music and art. Widely recognized as one of the best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Schroeder’s Oktoberfest 2022 Annual FiDi Block Party (SF)
San Francisco’s historic, beloved German restaurant, Schroeder’s, welcomes the 129th Oktoberfest with its annual over-the-top block party on Friday, September 16, 2022. Celebrations will include live music, German beer, Bavarian bites, and beer games like stein chugging, stein holding, costume contests, and more. Don Lederhosen or Drndl and proudly proclaim: “Prost!”
funcheap.com
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27)
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27) Enjoy those warm, late-summer days with a free lunchtime concert in front of City Hall! Grab a seat at one of the cafe tables, and enjoy your lunch from an adjacent food truck or nearby restaurant or cafe, such as Assembly Cafe & Beer Garden (52 Grove), or bring your lunch from home!
funcheap.com
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4)
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4) Each year, the unofficial last weekend of summer brings enormous crowds to downtown Millbrae for the Bay Areas biggest and best Labor Day weekend celebration, transforming our downtown area into a spectacular street fair along Broadway stretching from Victoria Ave. (south end) to Meadow Glen Ave. (north end).
funcheap.com
Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9)
Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9) Free Vintage Arcade Games at BART’s Powell St. Station. Back in 1976, BART tried to make a little extra money off the growing arcade game craze by placing a six-sided Atari console on the platform at Powell Street so passengers bored waiting for trains could drop a quarter (worth about $1.30 in today’s dollars) to play primitive games with boxy graphics like Pong and Space Race. Now, celebrating its 50th anniversary, BART pays tribute to this event by setting up four slightly-more modern (but still vintage) arcade games from the late 70s and early ‘80s (Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders and Galaga) for seven days of free play on the concourse level. It’s great (for once) when inflation works backwards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Last Chance: $40 Tickets to “Harry Potter” Live in SF (Final Week / Ends Sept. 11)
Last Chance: $40 Tickets to “Harry Potter” Live in SF (Final Week) After three years and welcoming more than 300,000 muggles to experience the magic, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing its final performance at the Curran in less than 1 week. The most awarded play in history must close on Sunday, September 11.
funcheap.com
SF Zine Fest 2022 (City View at Metreon)
Welcome back! Our 21st annual SFZF is back in-person at a new venue. Visit www.sfzinefest.org for more info!. New location address: City View at Metreon, 135 4th St #4000, San Francisco, CA 94103. Features: ADA accessible, large enough for COVID-safer spacing of exhibitor tables, patio access, ventilated with doorways to...
funcheap.com
SF Permaculture Garden Open House
Love organic, locally grown food? Think urban agriculture is where it’s at? Join us at the BEST KEPT SECRET (garden) in SF!. Inviting all neighbors, garden enthusiasts, organic foodies, and permaculture friends to a special kick-off event marking the beginning of a new chapter in the garden at 18th & Rhode Island, in Potrero Hill, San Francisco.
funcheap.com
Antioch’s Historic Rivertown Peddlers Faire (2022)
Join us Sept 10th for a Fun Day in Antioch’s Historic Rivertown Business District! We Have over 75 Vendors Offering Vintage Goods, Antiques, Furniture, Home Decor, Repurposed & Upcycled Items, Home & Garden, Handmade Items, Arts & Crafts, Jewelry & Gifts and So Much More! We have Live Music, Food & Fun! This is a Family Friendly, Community Event! Admission and Parking is Free! We’ll See You at The Rivertown Peddlers Faire!
Comments / 0