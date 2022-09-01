Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
radfordathletics.com
Highlanders’ Offense Explodes for 5-1 Victory Over Marshall
RADFORD, VA. – The Radford women's soccer program did not let a rainy night slow them down as the team exploded with four goals in the second half to pull away and take down Marshall 5-1 Sunday night. Radford and Marshall both got off to a quiet start in...
radfordathletics.com
Men's Soccer Game vs. N.C. State Monday Night Postponed
RADFORD, Va. - The Radford men's soccer game scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5 against N.C. State has been postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date/time is still to be determined. Check back on RadfordAthletics.com for updates. FOLLOW RADFORD ATHLETICS. For more information on the Radford men's soccer team, follow...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft during ODU football game
VT confirmed that personal items were missing from its locker room following the football matchup. ODU apologized, and said the theft detracted from "great things."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
Virginia Tech Player Levels Old Dominion Student Rushing the Field After Their Upset Win
Old Dominion students were happy after upsetting Virginia Tech last night. Virginia Tech players were not. As seen here...
WSLS
Virginia Tech player apologizes for hitting fan after ODU game
It was a rough night Friday as Hokies battled it out on the grid iron against Old Dominion University. ODU won 20-17. Tight-end Connor Blumrick offers an apology for hitting a fan at the ODU game. Blumrick’s statement via Twitter:. “I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player trucks ODU fan after suffering shocking upset
Virginia Tech suffered a shocking 20-17 upset to in-state program Old Dominion University Friday night. New Hokies head coach Brent Pry certainly has a tough job ahead of him rebuilding an exhausted program. Nothing went right for the Hokies Friday night. The second half was delayed due to Virginia Tech coaches being stuck in the elevator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player apologizes after trucking opposing fan following upset loss
Old Dominion downing Virginia Tech was probably the upset of the Friday football slate. It was a rough day for Virginia Tech as a whole. Hokies coaches got stuck in an elevator, a new regime failed to score 20 on a Group of 5 program… and Connor Blumrick, a redshirt senior tight end, trucked a fan following the final horn.
WDBJ7.com
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:. The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items...
cardinalnews.org
Back from a coma, former Roanoke sportscaster returns to broadcast booth
Justin Ditmore’s life has been defined by numbers. The 53-year-old Roanoke County resident kept score for 13 years as a reporter and sports director for WSLS-TV. He crunched actuarial tables working in the insurance business. However, one year ago, Ditmore’s number was just about up. He contracted COVID-19...
WSLS
Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today. Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
WDBJ7.com
Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley nears
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer nears an end, a fan favorite water park will be closing for the year Monday. Roanoke County’s Splash Valley, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, is open for one last weekend this Labor Day holiday. Families can enjoy features such as slides,...
WDBJ7.com
Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
WSLS
Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WSLS
Heads up! Flood watch issued for many on a rain-soaked Labor Day
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve gotten your morning started early, you’ve probably noticed just how damp it is! Showers rolled through the area overnight and are with us to kick off the holiday. After sunrise, we expect scattered showers to persist for much of the morning. The...
WVNT-TV
Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
Comments / 0