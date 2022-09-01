ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."

The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
Yardbarker

Video Of Magic Johnson Destroying Michael Jordan 1-On-1 In The 1991 NBA Finals Went Viral: "Mike Couldn't Stop Magic In The Post"

Michael Jordan may be considered the main man of NBA basketball by most people, he is often described as the GOAT by most. MJ was a beast in his prime, someone that never lost in the NBA Finals and dominated absolutely every other star in his era. In doing so, he also changed the league commercially, but before he got to the scene, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the kings of the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to reach quarterfinals of U.S. Open

Tiafoe used 18 aces and 49 winners to stun Nadal. He also broke Nadal 5-of-8 times. That included the final game to win the match. Seeded No. 22 in Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played in front of his parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone. Additionally, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in Tiafoe’s support box looking on at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday evening.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Kevin Durant's Championships With The Warriors Don't Count: "You Could Have Won 4, You Could Have Won 7 Like Big Shot Bob. I Ain't Let That Ride."

Kevin Durant is still getting more hate than any other NBA superstar, his recent shenanigans with the Brooklyn Nets have not helped his cause. The superstar asked for a trade from the Nets despite having 4 years left on his contract leading to a general uproar around the league. He was also criticized heavily for his reported choice of teams when he decided to go, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."

Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala disputes Stephen A. Smith’s claim about Warriors

Andre Iguodala is officially calling BS on SAS. On a recent episode of “First Take,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith passed along an unflattering claim about Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Smith called into question the 20-year-old Kuminga’s work ethic and discipline (you can read Smith’s full comments here).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers Interested in Acquiring a Trio of Jazz Players

Utah Jazz fans may have gotten closure on the Donovan Mitchell front, but this doesn’t mean executive Danny Ainge is done dealing this summer. According to NBA insider Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a trio of Jazz-men: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson.
LOS ANGELES, CA

