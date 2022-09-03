ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump news – live: Ex-president heads to Pennsylvania for first rally since FBI raid

By Stuti Mishra and Oliver O'Connell
 6 days ago

Former president Donald Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania , today for his first rally of the midterm election season and since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The former president is going to be campaigning for Republican Doug Mastriano , who badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads.

Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is also set to be in the state for the Labor Day weekend as Pennsylvania turns into a political battleground.

Mr Trump’s rally comes after a Florida court released a full list of what was found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the FBI search last month.

Included in the trove of documents found at the former president’s home were more than 100 classified documents, over 10,000 documents by law the property of the US government, and mysteriously 90 empty folders that once held extremely sensitive documents. These were intermingled with photos, press clippings, and magazines.

Sherry Morrow
6d ago

Trump accuses Biden of being insane yet Trump just got caught with hundreds of classified and top secret documents. Trump saying they belong to him is insane.

Dennis Abell
6d ago

I would have never dreamed in my lifetime that one political party pushing socialism / communism is so far out of control that is why we have the Constitution and the right to bear arms so when it comes time to stand up and take our country back from the corrupt communist Democratic party any bloodshed will be on Joe Biden and the extreme rich Democrats that are doing nothing but destroying the middle class Americans to line their pockets with money sad

Jamie Kelly
6d ago

Omg! 90 empty top secret folders? What did he do with the documents? Holy crap. Time to search ALL his properties including Ivanna’s coffin. Dig her up! Unbelievable what traitors these trumps are. Yes, conservative legal minds are correct. He will be indicted. This is just the tip of the iceberg. He thinks he’s smarter than the DOJ and he’s about to find out he’s not. They know what he did. These traitors make me sick. 🤮

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
