Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Stitch Fix Stock Dropped 16% in August
Fashion web site Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) lost 16% of its stock value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no new specific to the company, so it seems that the decline was due more to pessimism about the company's prospects amid declining sales and management changes.
NASDAQ
Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
Should Investors Consider 4.6% Yielding Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR)?
Investors are once again becoming increasingly wary of retail REITs. This is due to the ongoing macroeconomic turmoil, which is assumed to lessen consumers' purchasing power, thus softening the overall foot traffic in retail properties. That said, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) seems to be delivering good results. Its 4.6% dividend yield appears enticing when considering there is room for the dividend to grow from here. However, I am neutral on the stock, as my appetite for the space remains apathetic.
NASDAQ
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Designer Brands (DBI) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Designer Brands (DBI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASDAQ
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?
Ford Motor Company (F) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Consol Energy (CEIX) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
Consol Energy (CEIX) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CEIX crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because...
NASDAQ
Is Most-Watched Stock Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Worth Betting on Now?
Pfizer (PFE) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this drugmaker have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
A constant barrage of negative news about the economy has created a great opportunity for long-term investors to put money to work in great stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 25% year-to-date, which puts the growth-centric index officially in a bear market. Two top brands that should be...
NASDAQ
Should You Investigate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) At US$8.90?
CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CECO Environmental’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). Shares have lost about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Berkshire Hathaway B due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
Is Sonic Automotive, Inc.'s (NYSE:SAH) ROE Of 32% Impressive?
One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).
NASDAQ
Is Argenx (ARGX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is Murphy Oil (MUR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Comments / 0