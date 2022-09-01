Read full article on original website
Choise.Com – A Gateway to the Yield Universe for Retail & Institutional Customers
For many years, centralized finance (CeFi) was the primary mode of accessing crypto services. But that changed after decentralized finance (DeFi) started gaining popularity among investors who wanted more freedom and control over their assets. DeFi gives users access to more profitable investment opportunities, such as staking and yield farming,...
Weekend Watch: Bitcoin Lost $20K, Cardano Soars 6%
Bitcoin seems to have lost the coveted $20K level while Cardano (ADA) is up 6%, making it the best performer from the top 10 in the past 24 hours. It appears that the bears are slowly taking control over the market in the short term as the primary cryptocurrency trades below $20K, and the majority of other coins look indecisive at best. Of course, there are certain exceptions.
How to Benefit from Ethereum’s Merge: CoinGecko’s Co-Founder Hints
The executive shared some tips on how ETH investors can benefit from the upcoming Merge. With the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge only days away, Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, has shared some ways on how ETH holders can best take advantage of the upcoming event.
Binance, Nigeria in Early Stage Talks to Develop Crypto-Focused Digital Hub
The zone, upon completion, will be the first of its kind in the West African region. Nigerian authorities are in talks to develop a digital economic zone focused on crypto and blockchain-related businesses in partnership with Binance. The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, in its latest blog post, revealed that the proposed digital hub will be similar to Dubai’s virtual free zone.
Miner Sent 4400 BTC to Binance: 4th Biggest Transaction in Last Two Months
A miner sent 4,400 BTC to Binance recently, completing the fourth largest miner-to-exchange transaction in the last two months. A few days ago, a miner sent a whopping 4,400 BTC to Binance. This seems to be the fourth largest transaction from miners to exchanges in the last two months. At...
LG Taps Hedera Blockchain for NFT Marketplace
LG is all set to enable TV owners to view and buy NFTs from the couch. Seoul-based TV giant LG Electronics announced the launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace – LG Art Lab – potentially opening up NFT collecting to a much broader audience. With the latest...
Bank of Russia to Greenlight Cross-Border Payments With Crypto (Report)
Russian authorities see space for crypto in cross-border settlements. In a rather swift departure from its prewar crypto stance, the Bank of Russia is weighing in on the possibility of legalizing crypto for facilitating cross-border payments in the near future. As local news agency TASS reported, the country’s central bank...
