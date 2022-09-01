Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Mic'd up Mookie Betts jokes with Padres' Juan Soto: 'Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat'
Los Angeles Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts had a little fun as his club took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Mic'd up, Betts took the opportunity to joke around with Padres star outfielder Juan Soto in the most heartwarming way possible. "Can I have your eyes?"...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani socks two homers as Angels blank Tigers
Shohei Ohtani homered twice, Mike Trout finished a triple shy of the cycle and Jose Suarez threw seven scoreless innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout hit his 30th homer of the season, Ohtani went deep twice (Nos....
Yardbarker
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays
The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
Yardbarker
An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason
The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
Yardbarker
Angels Acquire RHP Nash Walters From Brewers, INF Jose Rojas Claimed By Giants
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels made two roster moves that may not affect the MLB team at the moment, but could have an impact in Triple-A and for the future. The first of these moves is acquiring right-handed pitcher Nash Walters from the Milwaukee Brewers. Players not on their...
Watch: Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz smashes 115.8 MPH line-drive HR vs. Blue Jays
The Pittsburgh Pirates called up top prospect Oneil Cruz in late June, and since then, the shortstop has gained a powerful reputation. Only months into his MLB career, Cruz is considered one of the league's hardest hitters at the plate. On Sunday, he lived up to his rep, smashing a...
Yardbarker
NL East odds: An updated look at the odds as the Braves inch closer to the Mets
The National League East has to powerhouse teams. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are two of the best teams in all of baseball and one of them will have to play in the Wild Card round. The Mets currently have 85 wins, tied for second best in all...
