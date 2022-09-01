Read full article on original website
Related
FoodView – Ice Cream Company
When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
mercedcountytimes.com
Local artist shares positive message with wings mural
If you spend any time in downtown Merced, you may have noticed the big, bright, and beautiful mural by local artist, Jaden Key. It is a massive pair of incredibly colorful wings that proclaims, “You’re Beautiful,” as well as begs its viewers to pose in front of them for a fun picture.
GoTurlock – Dazed on the Green
Do you miss X Fest as much as we do? You won’t want to miss Dazed on the Green at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. This is a big two-day festival featuring amazing national bands along with some of our best local bands. Besides a huge line up, this is also a cannabis expo. Metal bands like Queenshryk, Dokken, Punk bands like Dead Kennedys, TSOL and Hip Hop from Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E 40 and local bands Triple D, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Reggae with Marlon Asher, Honey B and Kava Jah and so much more.
Skaggs Bridge Park closed due to downed trees
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Skaggs Bridge Park in Kerman is closed to the public. The Sheriff’s office says a couple of large trees fell into the river there on Sunday, causing a hazardous situation for swimmers. County personnel says they are scheduled to do an assessment, which […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariposa County sheriff steals the show at fair with rodeo games
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese took part in the rodeo games. He had to jump rope, hula hoop, spin around a bat multiple times and then kick a ball at the end.
mymotherlode.com
Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
KMPH.com
Dog dumped by school, who did it?
Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos Sportsmen’s Association continues community service after 88 years
Organization still committed to “Conservation, Propagation, Law Enforcement, Education”. A community is only as strong as its members and organizations. Fortunately, for Los Banos, there are many organizations that keep the local heartbeat strong and community thriving. The Los Banos Sportsmen’s Association (LBSA) is one of those organizations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Calaveras Enterprise
Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area
Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
mymotherlode.com
Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora
Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
Los Baños Enterprise
Cooling Zone open in Los Banos through Monday evening
The Cooling Zone at Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene will be available for ANYONE who needs a place to stay cool. If you know someone who does not have an air conditioner, please check on them and recommend they take advantage of this service.
mymotherlode.com
Fire Severely Damages Home In Calaveras County
Burson, CA — Early this morning firefighters responded to a house fire in Burson. The fire ignited shortly before 2am on Burson Road. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the fire was located in the attic of the home, and it was also burning nearby vegetation, eventually consuming three acres. The homeowner was able to safely evacuate from the residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Update: Firefighters Stop Forward Spread On Woods Fire
Update at 4:05 pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office has announced that all mandatory evacuation orders and warnings are now canceled. The road closure on Stockton Road from Ponderosa Way to Highway 108 will remain in place while fire crews continue to mop up. Additionally, the evacuation center at the Posse Grounds off Rawhide Road, and the Animal Shelter off of Victoria Way will be closing today.
KCRA.com
Woods Fire: Forward progress stopped on fire that forced evacuations in Tuolumne County
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a fire that sparked in Tuolumne County on Thursday night and forced evacuations in the area. The fire has burned 21 acres and was 80% contained, as of Saturday morning. That was up from 10% containment on Friday morning. Evacuation...
Mount Shasta Herald
Thousands told to flee ahead of fast-growing California wildfires: ‘It’s coming your way’
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions,...
KCRA.com
Authorities warn of extremely dangerous conditions at Calaveras County swimming hole after several rescues
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Calaveras County authorities are warning people about a particular swimming hole, especially as Labor Day weekend brings the potential for record-high temperatures. The sheriff's office said they have rescued six people in the past two weeks from Candy Rock Swimming Hole along the Stanislaus River...
Fox40
One dead in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire Reported Near Yosemite Junction
Update at 11:26am: Emergency responders arriving on the scene of a reported vehicle fire at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction discovered that a water heater taken outside the vehicle is what actually caught on fire. It did not spread to any nearby vegetation. No additional information was provided. A majority of the resources, including planes from Columbia, have been released, and are returning back to base. Continue to travel with caution in the area as officials are on the scene mopping up the incident.
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash On Keyes (Keyes, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on Keyes road east of Pioneer road at around 1:10 a.m.
Comments / 0