Lion King tour brings actor home to San Diego
The Lion King's stop at Broadway San Diego brings one actor back home. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows us how the Circle of Life helped one woman's life come full-circle.
coolsandiegosights.com
One very cool place on a very hot day!
This Labor Day weekend we’re experiencing a big heat wave in San Diego. Many are taking refuge indoors, relying on air-conditioning or fans. Others, who’d rather be outside, are heading to the beaches. But there’s one outdoor place that’s even cooler than a beach. A pier! Particularly the...
chulavistatoday.com
2022 San Diego Yarn Crawl to highlight local shops and alpaca farms
The San Diego Yarn Crawl calls all knitting, crochet, yarn, fiber, weaving, and textile art enthusiasts throughout the county in a free annual event that highlights local yarn stores and alpaca farms. The event will take all participants from Ramona to Chula Vista, and many points in between from Sept....
San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools
SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave. Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
luxury-houses.net
This $45 Million Private Tropical Paradise with Amazing Landscaping in La Jolla Showcases The Quintessential Vision of San Diego’s Beach Living
The Oasis On The Beach, an incredible estate located in the most luxurious neighborhood in all of La Jolla with the ultimate in outdoor living and an unparalleled entertaining experience is now available for sale. This home located at 6340 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call The Altman Brothers (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in La Jolla.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
The Living Room Coffeehouse looks to expand its San Diego-Area Footprint
Classic San Diego Café looks to integrate Italian dining in new location
Falling branch injures 3 people on Vacation Isle
SDPD says the incident in the Mission Bay area happened around 4:41 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ingraham St.
NBC San Diego
Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day
San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September. What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day. All San Diego...
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
Make Your Landscape Trees a Priority During This Record Drought
Sixteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. As the unprecedented drought continues to affect California and the San Diego region, homeowners can still balance the need to conserve water as efficiently as possible while preserving valuable landscaping, including trees. Trees can...
San Diego Gives Campaign Set to Help 300-Plus Nonprofits on Thursday
San Diego Gives, a fundraising program for local San Diego-based nonprofits, will take place Thursday with more than 300 organizations hoping to receive donations. Here’s a glance at seven different nonprofits that participants can donate to this Thursday. Paws For Purple Hearts. Paws for Purple Hearts provides high quality...
Massive crowds flock to San Diego beaches amid record breaking heat
SAN DIEGO — San Diego beaches could be experiencing some of the biggest crowds they've seen in years and it's not just because of the holiday weekend. It’s also because people are flocking to the beaches to escape extremely hot temperatures. “Oh I am shocked, I mean the...
KPBS
New series looks into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme
Over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than two years since she pleaded guilty to a 15-year prison sentence, a new series of stories from...
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
NBC San Diego
Scorching Temps Mark Labor Day & Rest of Week, But Chance of Rain Could Follow
Scorching temperatures will mark your Labor Day and longer as the unforgiving heat continues to grip San Diego County. An excessive heat warning has been extended to 8 p.m. Friday for San Diego's coastal and inland areas and until 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and deserts as most of California is in the midst of a grueling heat wave that is now expected to last for more than a week.
eastcountymagazine.org
TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS
September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
San Diego weekly Reader
Sunset Time Changes Rapidly, Extreme Tides This Week
The Time of Sunset changes most rapidly this time of the year. This is mainly because the sun is swinging rapidly south along the ecliptic (its apparent path through the background stars). From the latitude of San Diego, the sun is now setting about 75 seconds earlier every day (equivalent to about 9 minutes earlier per week), and its setting position along the horizon shifts southward about 1/2 degree per day.
