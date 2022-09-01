ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

One very cool place on a very hot day!

This Labor Day weekend we’re experiencing a big heat wave in San Diego. Many are taking refuge indoors, relying on air-conditioning or fans. Others, who’d rather be outside, are heading to the beaches. But there’s one outdoor place that’s even cooler than a beach. A pier! Particularly the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

2022 San Diego Yarn Crawl to highlight local shops and alpaca farms

The San Diego Yarn Crawl calls all knitting, crochet, yarn, fiber, weaving, and textile art enthusiasts throughout the county in a free annual event that highlights local yarn stores and alpaca farms. The event will take all participants from Ramona to Chula Vista, and many points in between from Sept....
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools

SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave. Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $45 Million Private Tropical Paradise with Amazing Landscaping in La Jolla Showcases The Quintessential Vision of San Diego's Beach Living

The Oasis On The Beach, an incredible estate located in the most luxurious neighborhood in all of La Jolla with the ultimate in outdoor living and an unparalleled entertaining experience is now available for sale. This home located at 6340 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call The Altman Brothers (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Ashley
NBC San Diego

Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day

San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September. What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day. All San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

New series looks into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme

Over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than two years since she pleaded guilty to a 15-year prison sentence, a new series of stories from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
newswatchtv.com

Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC San Diego

Scorching Temps Mark Labor Day & Rest of Week, But Chance of Rain Could Follow

Scorching temperatures will mark your Labor Day and longer as the unforgiving heat continues to grip San Diego County. An excessive heat warning has been extended to 8 p.m. Friday for San Diego's coastal and inland areas and until 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and deserts as most of California is in the midst of a grueling heat wave that is now expected to last for more than a week.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Sunset Time Changes Rapidly, Extreme Tides This Week

The Time of Sunset changes most rapidly this time of the year. This is mainly because the sun is swinging rapidly south along the ecliptic (its apparent path through the background stars). From the latitude of San Diego, the sun is now setting about 75 seconds earlier every day (equivalent to about 9 minutes earlier per week), and its setting position along the horizon shifts southward about 1/2 degree per day.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

