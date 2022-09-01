ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
chicagoagentmagazine.com

3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake

Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
superhits935.com

Parking stalls and sidewalks will be closed in downtown Rochelle this week

The City of Rochelle has announced that parking stalls and sidewalks will be closed starting on Tuesday in front of 318 through 322 Lincoln Highway for a building construction project. The area will be closed until September 30th. Additional parking is available in the public lot behind the building. The...
ROCHELLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Boone County, IL
Lifestyle
City
Madison, IL
County
Boone County, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
1440 WROK

A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
ELGIN, IL
Travel Maven

Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois

Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
FREEPORT, IL
1440 WROK

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Farmgirl#Urban Farmgirl
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Bites of Beloit returns for third year

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Things to Do in Janesville, WI

Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena’s Picklefest celebrates 10th anniversary

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Some towns have corn festivals or cheese fests, but it wall about pickles in Lena on Sunday. The Rafters Restaurant and Lena Brewing Company teamed for this year’s “Picklefest,” and there was fun to be had at both spots. The brewery had a special pickle-inspired food menu with some normal choices […]
LENA, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy