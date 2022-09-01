Read full article on original website
Candy Cloud Creates Fall Treats With Help From Edward’s Apple Orchard
Rockford's very own Candy Cloud drink shop announced they've partnered with Edward's Apple Orchard to create some delicious fall treats!. This is probably the best thing to happen all year. Who would've thought a local Rockford shop and Edward's Apple Orchard would come together and make the BIGGEST power move of the year?
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake
Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
superhits935.com
Parking stalls and sidewalks will be closed in downtown Rochelle this week
The City of Rochelle has announced that parking stalls and sidewalks will be closed starting on Tuesday in front of 318 through 322 Lincoln Highway for a building construction project. The area will be closed until September 30th. Additional parking is available in the public lot behind the building. The...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Rockford church throws festival on the West Side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The West Side of Rockford used to packed with thousands going to the waterfront on Labor Day weekend, but that ended 10 years ago. However, a West Side church is now trying to bring some of that fun back with an event called “Park Fest.” “People are coming out today because […]
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
WIFR
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
Eating BBQ with Rockton Police to support department
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — “Blues and BBQ” started as a way to bring officers and the community together, but years later, it has grown to mean so much more. The annual festival in Settler’s Park, 200 Hawick St., was originally just a fun time for people in Rockton. It was the police department’s way of […]
Massive Beanie Baby Collection Up for Grabs in Rockford as Part of Estate Sale
When a Rockford woman passed away, she left behind some important possessions to her children that are now part of a unique estate sale. That's because the woman had a massive collection of Beanie Babies, among other stuffed animals. Kelly Kakert, owner of Jolly Estate Sales, said the collection includes...
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as a small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman […]
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Things to Do in Janesville, WI
Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
Live R.E.A.L. Foundation Hosts Benefit in Rockford With Sunset Strip
A local organization that strives to educate and inform our area about the dangers of drug usage and overdosing, called The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation is hosting a rockin' benefit concert!. Saturday September 24th at District Bar and Grill in downtown Rockford, our friends in Sunset Strip will be rocking the...
Car crashes into Machesney Park garage and into the Rock River
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night. According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not […]
Lena’s Picklefest celebrates 10th anniversary
LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Some towns have corn festivals or cheese fests, but it wall about pickles in Lena on Sunday. The Rafters Restaurant and Lena Brewing Company teamed for this year’s “Picklefest,” and there was fun to be had at both spots. The brewery had a special pickle-inspired food menu with some normal choices […]
One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford
Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
