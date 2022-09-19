ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AirPods Pro 2 preorders — price and how to get yours

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

AirPods Pro preorders are now live with sales set to begin on Friday, September 23. The AirPods Pro 2 , or simply the AirPods Pro as Apple is calling them, are Apple's newest earbuds.

Revealed at the September Apple event , the AirPods Pro 2 offer a suite of audio upgrades and a neat new charging case all for $249. That's the same price as their predecessors, so you're not paying an Apple tax for the new earbuds.

With improved battery life to boot, the AirPods Pro 2 look set to find a spot on our best wireless earbuds list. So read on for everything you need to know about AirPods Pro 2 preorders and any information we've gleaned on the first AirPods deals . And for more Apple discounts, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 preorders

AirPods Pro 2 preorders: $249 $239 @ Amazon
Amazon is one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. Currently, you can preorder the AirPods Pro 2022 for $239. It's a modest $10 off, but it's the first deal we see on Apple's new buds. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139f5K_0hf7PRWB00

AirPods Pro 2 preorders: for $249 @ Best Buy
Best Buy lets you trade-in your old AirPods Pro for credit toward buying new ones. At the time of this writing, a pair of AirPods Pro in good condition can get you as much as a $55 trade-in value/credit. You can see your AirPods' value via the Best Buy trade-in website . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2gRW_0hf7PRWB00

AirPods Pro 2 preorders: for $249 @ Apple
The Apple Store doesn't accept headphone trade-ins. As a result, you'll have to pay full price for your AirPods Pro 2 if preorder from Apple. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 impact — which models will see price cuts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVpyw_0hf7PRWB00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

AirPod prices could drop to new lows in the coming days. In the past, the AirPods have been as cheap as $89, whereas the AirPods 3 hit an all-time low of $139 earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro have been as low as $149 (members only at Costco) and $159 at Amazon. They're currently selling for $179.

Next: AirPods Pro 2 look great — but they're missing one key feature .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only

When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?

Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro 2#Airpods Pro#Amazon Amazon
Digital Trends

iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan

Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in September that you need to listen up to

Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
laptopmag.com

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Snag a 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro for up to $450 Off While You Still Can

Though it has just been replaced by the M2 MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks on the market right now. Equipped with Apple's in-house M1 chip, it's super powerful and efficient, meaning it can burn through all of your daily tasks without burning through battery life. And with Best Buy offering up to $450 off this previous-gen MacBook, it's one of the most affordable Apple silicon-powered laptops you can buy right now, with prices starting at just $950 for the 256GB model.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, M1 iPad Air, Razer Blade 15, and more

Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro India launch confirmed officially

Google is probably doing the most unexpected thing. The company has teased the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphones Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the country. A teaser that has popped up on Flipkart shows both the upcoming phones and says “Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on deck. Coming soon.” The banner seems to have been taken down, however, not before some keen eyes noticed it (opens in new tab). Later Google confirmed the news via a Twitter post.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Falls Back to All-Time Low at up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $130 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $250 for the 64GB model and $300 for the 128GB version, equalling the all-time lows we've seen at previous points this year. The sale matches a one-day sale we saw last month and is again available for one day only.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Today’s best deals: Apple MacBook Air, Ring Fit Adventure, and more

It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a solid price for Apple's M1-based MacBook Air, the entry-level version of which is currently down to $850 at Amazon. You should see a notice of an extra $100 off on Amazon's listing page, with the full discount applied in your cart.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air

Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals Sept. 21: $110 off Apple Studio Display, AirPods Pro 2 for $239, $70 off eufy smart lock D20, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include 15% off Philips Hue smart BR30 white bulb, $101 Garmin Forerunner 935 triathlon watch, $43 off Insta360 One X2, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap gets confirmed

Apple made the specs and performance gap between the lowly iPhone 14 and its Pro model siblings the widest it has ever been in history, trying to push all buyers into the more expensive tiers and raise the average selling price of its 2022 iPhones to record heights without raising their prices.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy