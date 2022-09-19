AirPods Pro 2 preorders — price and how to get yours

AirPods Pro preorders are now live with sales set to begin on Friday, September 23. The AirPods Pro 2 , or simply the AirPods Pro as Apple is calling them, are Apple's newest earbuds.

Revealed at the September Apple event , the AirPods Pro 2 offer a suite of audio upgrades and a neat new charging case all for $249. That's the same price as their predecessors, so you're not paying an Apple tax for the new earbuds.

With improved battery life to boot, the AirPods Pro 2 look set to find a spot on our best wireless earbuds list. So read on for everything you need to know about AirPods Pro 2 preorders and any information we've gleaned on the first AirPods deals . And for more Apple discounts, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 preorders

AirPods Pro 2 preorders: $249 $239 @ Amazon

Amazon is one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. Currently, you can preorder the AirPods Pro 2022 for $239. It's a modest $10 off, but it's the first deal we see on Apple's new buds. View Deal

AirPods Pro 2 preorders: for $249 @ Best Buy

Best Buy lets you trade-in your old AirPods Pro for credit toward buying new ones. At the time of this writing, a pair of AirPods Pro in good condition can get you as much as a $55 trade-in value/credit. You can see your AirPods' value via the Best Buy trade-in website . View Deal

AirPods Pro 2 preorders: for $249 @ Apple

The Apple Store doesn't accept headphone trade-ins. As a result, you'll have to pay full price for your AirPods Pro 2 if preorder from Apple. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 impact — which models will see price cuts?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

AirPod prices could drop to new lows in the coming days. In the past, the AirPods have been as cheap as $89, whereas the AirPods 3 hit an all-time low of $139 earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro have been as low as $149 (members only at Costco) and $159 at Amazon. They're currently selling for $179.

Next: AirPods Pro 2 look great — but they're missing one key feature .