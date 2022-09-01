Read full article on original website
Nice weather draws big crowds to Florida beaches for Labor Day holiday
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - People packed Volusia County beaches as Labor Day marked the unofficial end to summer. "So we’re just hanging out at the beach with the boys and letting them get out of the house and away from the computers for a little bit," said Kimberly Purdue.
Orlando weather forecast: Dry start to the week as storms begin to build
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 78 degrees. We'll see a few sea breeze-driven isolated afternoon storms through tomorrow, but with dry air aloft, any storms that form could be strong with damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. They'll also be slow-moving, allowing a quick 1"-3" of rain to fall inside 1.5hrs. We'll see many more evening storms later this week as a flow from the west establishes, allowing deeper, tropical humidity to arrive.
Florida beaches packed for Labor Day holiday
It was a busy Labor Day on Volusia County beaches as throngs of people celebrated the "end of summer." Volusia County Beach Safety said eight swimmers had to be rescued from the ocean without any major issue.
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted
Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old child
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
Orlando Matters - Sept. 3 Episode
Anchor Ryan Elijah talks with former Congressman Ric Keller about the state of the political climate in Florida, and around the country. Plus, an inside look at the Orlando Magic's new training facility.
OIA's new Terminal C nearly ready to open doors
Orlando International Airport's (MCO) new Terminal C facility is set to open on Sept. 19. This 200,000-square feet terminal has new visual communication through massive video walls connected to digital displays.
Divas In Concert to benefit Steinway Society of Central Florida
Carol Stein, also known as the "Piano Lady," has performed at Walt Disney World Resort in a number of capacities since 1990. In the past decade, she has been in charge of a special annual fundraising event called Divas In Concert, which benefits the Steinway Society of Central Florida. The event will be held on Sept. 11 at the Orlando Museum of Art.
