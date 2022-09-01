FARGO, N.D. -- The Drake University football team marched down the field with authority to find the end zone on its opening drive at No. 1 North Dakota State in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 3. The defending FCS national champion Bison settled in and defeated the Bulldogs inside the Fargodome by a final score of 56-14. "I told the team after the game that we try to be the best 'us' that we can be," head coach Todd Stepsis said. "If you go against the best, it gives you the opportunity to do that. Overall, we will take some good things from the game."

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO