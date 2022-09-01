Read full article on original website
Volleyball Captures Hampton Inn Invitational Title
Indianapolis, Ind. – The Drake University volleyball team only lost one set during the entire tournament en route to a Hampton Inn Invitational title at IUPUI Gymnasium after a pair of convincing wins over IUPUI and Saint Francis Saturday, Sept. 3. The Bulldogs improved their overall record to 5-1.
Drake Comes Out Strong, Falls to No. 1 NDSU in Season Opener
FARGO, N.D. -- The Drake University football team marched down the field with authority to find the end zone on its opening drive at No. 1 North Dakota State in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 3. The defending FCS national champion Bison settled in and defeated the Bulldogs inside the Fargodome by a final score of 56-14. "I told the team after the game that we try to be the best 'us' that we can be," head coach Todd Stepsis said. "If you go against the best, it gives you the opportunity to do that. Overall, we will take some good things from the game."
Cross Country Wraps Up Opening Weekend
The Drake University cross country programs opened the 2022 season during the weekend of Sept. 2-3. Both the men's and women's programs competed at the Oz Memorial hosted by Minnesota on Friday night, Sept. 2. Aidan Ramsey made his collegiate debut at the John Kurtt Invite hosted by Wartburg on Saturday, Sept. 3.
