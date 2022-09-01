In Longmont, Veterans Community Project has been providing assistance to veterans since 2020. Now's it's building the VCP Village on 2-acres of land on the outskirts of the city. The village will be comprised of 26 tiny homes and a 3,000-square-foot Community Center. "We have an 8-to-1 ratio with case managers, which is something we're really proud of. It can have deeper impact with all the veterans," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Director of Veterans Community Project. The goal is to thoroughly address all of the underlying causes that is contributing to the veteran's homelessness. VCP has an 85-percent success rate...

LONGMONT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO