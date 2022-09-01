Read full article on original website
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Volunteers begin building tiny homes for veterans
In Longmont, Veterans Community Project has been providing assistance to veterans since 2020. Now's it's building the VCP Village on 2-acres of land on the outskirts of the city. The village will be comprised of 26 tiny homes and a 3,000-square-foot Community Center. "We have an 8-to-1 ratio with case managers, which is something we're really proud of. It can have deeper impact with all the veterans," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Director of Veterans Community Project. The goal is to thoroughly address all of the underlying causes that is contributing to the veteran's homelessness. VCP has an 85-percent success rate...
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Crews clean up homeless camps in Jefferson County
A community outreach team and Jefferson County officials cleaned up a homeless camp on the south side of Clear Creek near Gold Strike Park. Crews cleaned up more than four dumpsters full of trash and debris. It cost $16,000 to clean up the area.
Teacher who lost everything in Marshall Fire surprised with shopping spree
Natascha Ambrose was surprised with a shopping spree at Walmart to purchase items for her classroom. After losing so much, she said she's thankful to provide her students with a sense of normalcy.
I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa
Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
Where to get a gallon of gas for less than $3 on Labor Day
If you are traveling home Monday after celebrating Labor Day weekend and you need to fill up your gas tank, gas prices continue to drop.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10
Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day
As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles. On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day. "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. full Zillow listing for this home to learn more. Cozy Cabins to Book for Your Next Estes Park Getaway. These charming cabins provide the comforts of home to vacationers...
Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week
Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch opens outdoor pickleball courts
Highlands Ranch pickleball players now have six new outdoor courts to enjoy at Westridge Recreation Center. The Highlands Ranch Community Association celebrated the opening of the new courts on Aug. 24 and games have since been practically nonstop, General Manager Mike Bailey said at a Highlands Ranch Metro District meeting.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash payments
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee voted Wednesday to give $2 million in cash payments to people experiencing homelessness who are women, transgender, and gender non-conforming.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver
DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
