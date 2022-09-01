ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

CBS Denver

Volunteers begin building tiny homes for veterans

In Longmont, Veterans Community Project has been providing assistance to veterans since 2020. Now's it's building the VCP Village on 2-acres of land on the outskirts of the city. The village will be comprised of 26 tiny homes and a 3,000-square-foot Community Center. "We have an 8-to-1 ratio with case managers, which is something we're really proud of. It can have deeper impact with all the veterans," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Director of Veterans Community Project. The goal is to thoroughly address all of the underlying causes that is contributing to the veteran's homelessness. VCP has an 85-percent success rate...
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
K99

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week

Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch opens outdoor pickleball courts

Highlands Ranch pickleball players now have six new outdoor courts to enjoy at Westridge Recreation Center. The Highlands Ranch Community Association celebrated the opening of the new courts on Aug. 24 and games have since been practically nonstop, General Manager Mike Bailey said at a Highlands Ranch Metro District meeting.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver

DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
DENVER, CO

