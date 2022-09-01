Read full article on original website
Marly Duran
3d ago
"Mack’s lawyers sought to have the defendant released by 2023, citing he’d already served time for other crimes" The lawyer's position is that he's a career criminal who's already doing time, so why should he have to be bothered serving time for this murder?!? How do they sleep at night?? So glad the family is able to get some closure, but this little sentence is a joke and doesn't begin to reflect what he put this woman through. He should be the one in a car trunk every year on the anniversary of her death.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
Police: Suspect in journalist's murder was possibly 'casing the area'
We're getting a first look at a person considered a suspect in the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German over the weekend.
Las Vegas woman accused of drinking 5 shots before deadly crash to face judge Tuesday
A Las Vegas woman accused of drinking at least five shots of tequila before a deadly crash is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas woman arrested days after deadly hit-and-run in northeast valley, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Las Vegas woman.
North Las Vegas police search for teen suspects in movie theater brawl
Police in North Las Vegas are searching for teenagers responsible for a brawl at the Galaxy Theatres inside the Cannery on Craig Road over the weekend.
Vegas police: Images of possible suspect in reporter's death
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police released surveillance images Monday of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigative reporter, although the images don’t show the person’s full face. The images distributed Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag. Police are asking for the public’s help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue to search for a suspect in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.
news3lv.com
13 arrests, 204 citations handed out during North Las Vegas police DUI blitz event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Over 200 people were cited and over a dozen arrested following the North Las Vegas Police Department's holiday weekend DUI enforcement event. The department released the numbers on Monday, stating that the event was to emphasize the dangers of driving while impaired. There were 166...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A woman arrested at Las Vegas airport told officers it must be because she's 'so good looking'
Police arrested the woman last week after she was accused of leaving a restaurant inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying for the bill.
Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Police: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. Officers were initially called out to the 2200 block of Venus Avenue in reference to an injured person on Monday evening. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have been called to […]
Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station
Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting at a Circle K on Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street on Saturday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced. Officers received a call for an unresponsive man with stab wounds outside of a home in the 7200 block of Bronze...
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
Police: Las Vegas man sets garage on fire after argument with girlfriend
On Saturday, the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Falling Rain Dr. at approximately 7:14 a.m. for reports of a garage fire at a single-family residence.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
actionnews5.com
Las Vegas man accused of attacking bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after he refused to take his daughter to school. The suspect identified as Otis Tanner, faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident...
Authorities: Man angered by girlfriend, sets fire to a family member’s garage
A man angered by his girlfriend traveled crosstown Saturday morning to set fire to a garage at family member's home in the southeast valley, authorities said.
8newsnow.com
Man, 32, missing from west valley, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a man who was last seen late Thursday in the west valley. Police on Saturday issued a news release on Kyle Kaloi, 32, who was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Rezzo Street, near Sky Vista and Alta drives in the area of Summerlin North.
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 2