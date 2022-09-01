Read full article on original website
Related
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Trump Repeats Praise of 'Smart' Putin, Touts Xi's 'Iron Fist' Rule of China
"I got to know a lot of the foreign leaders and unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," the former president said on Saturday during a rally.
NPR
Adjustable rate mortgages are back
The percentage of homebuyers getting adjustable rate mortgages is at a 15-year high. The mortgages start with lower payments, but is the risk worth it?. With mortgage rates up sharply, a lot more homebuyers are turning to adjustable-rate loans. These can be more affordable - at least at first - but they come with a big risk - that your mortgage payment might go up a lot in the future. So how do you know if the risk is worth it? NPR's Chris Arnold explains.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Newly hired Americans emerge out of '2 year nightmare' as U.S. economy adds more jobs
The U.S. job market is white-hot, with over 300,000 jobs added to the economy last month alone. We hear from some recently-hired Americans about their experiences in getting hired for their new jobs. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The U.S. added more than 300,000 jobs to the economy last month. That's on...
NPR
Germany announces a multibillion dollar inflation relief package
The German government has announced a $65 billion dollar relief package to help citizens facing soaring inflation and surging energy costs as Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Europe. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The German government has announced a $65 billion relief package for its citizens. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Yeah....
NPR
Quiet quitting, real quitting, unionizing — what else are American workers up to?
How we work, when we work, how much we work – it's all shifting on a scale not seen in decades. The pandemic left workplaces reimagined and workers changed. The number of job openings right now outnumbers people looking for work by almost two-to-one. Last year saw a record...
NPR
Encore: Fed up with poor broadband access, he started his own internet provider
A Michigan man aims to bring high-speed internet to a rural community. It's a place where broadband is a lifeline for many, but neighbors are often stuck with slow dial-up connections. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. About 42 million Americans do not have reliable internet service. One Michigan man is building his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
War has decimated tourism in Ukraine, but people are still determined to travel
The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular domestic getaway spot for Ukrainians in the summer. But Russia's invasion has deeply affected the tourism industry there this year. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The Carpathian Mountains are a wildly popular vacation destination for Ukrainians. Located in the far western part of the country,...
NPR
Chile rejects its new constitution
Chile has voted a resounding NO to a proposed constitution that would have put a focus on social issues and gender parity, enshrine rights for the indigenous population, and address climate change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In Chile, a special assembly has spent the past two years writing a new constitution,...
NPR
Omicron boosters: Do I need one, and if so, when?
A new kind of COVID booster is now being distributed around the country. Pharmacy chains and doctors' offices are now receiving and administering the doses. These new shots target the variants circulating that are still causing thousands of infections a day. So who is eligible for this new booster? And is there any case to be made for holding off on getting one? NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us to answer these questions. Hey, Allison.
NPR
Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s next prime minister
Britain's Conservative Party has announced that Foreign Minister Liz Truss will serve as the nation's next prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson. It's official - the U.K. has a new prime minister. A limited circle of just about 170,000 Conservative Party members chose Foreign Minister Liz Truss for the role. Queen Elizabeth is expected to formally appoint Truss prime minister tomorrow afternoon. Reporter Willem Marx has more from London.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Morning news brief
Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
The Israeli military says it is highly likely that one of its soldiers was responsible for the bullet that killed the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
NPR
How to spot a student loan scam
Millions of Americans with student loan debt got welcome news from the Biden administration last week, a plan to cancel up to $10,000 or even $20,000 worth of federal student loan debt for individuals who qualify. It's an announcement that many borrowers have been waiting to hear, but they're not the only ones who've been waiting and hoping. We're talking about scam artists who are always ready to pounce when they smell money. And they don't care how they get it, whether it's from seniors with home improvement needs, veterans with injuries or college kids burdened by loans. And they're always ready with spam calls, texts, social media advertisements and fake websites designed to seize the moment and all the personal data and money that goes with it. So be ready for them.
NPR
Chileans weigh a new constituation
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chilean journalist Francisca Skoknic about the upcoming vote to approve or reject a new constitution for the South American country.
NPR
Unpacking Biden's argument about state-level threats to democracy
We're going to start tonight thinking more about President Biden's speech on democracy earlier this week. During a rare primetime address, the president offered a stark warning about what he called the major threat to this nation's democratic norms and values. (SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And here, in...
NPR
CNN's 'No Ordinary Life' highlights the lives of 5 women war videographers
Before smartphones or social media, the only way to see images of war zones from around the world was through someone else's camera. In a new CNN documentary airing tonight, we meet five women who forged careers behind the video camera starting in the late 1980s. HEATHER O'NEILL: It was...
NPR
The latest effort to revive the Iran nuclear deal
New developments emerged this week in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over reviving the nuclear weapons agreement abandoned by the Trump administration. The Biden administration and other world powers have now spent a year and a half trying to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. The Trump administration abandoned the deal, prompting Iran to ramp up back once again its nuclear activity. In the last week, there's been a new flurry of activity around the talks, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
After two failed attempts to launch, NASA's moon rocket may need repairs
NASA tried to launch its new moon rocket twice last week, and each time, technical glitches prevented this historic launch from happening. Now it looks like the space vehicle may need repairs before the next attempt, which means more delays. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce has been at the Kennedy Space Center all week, and she joins us now. Good morning.
Comments / 0