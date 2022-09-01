Millions of Americans with student loan debt got welcome news from the Biden administration last week, a plan to cancel up to $10,000 or even $20,000 worth of federal student loan debt for individuals who qualify. It's an announcement that many borrowers have been waiting to hear, but they're not the only ones who've been waiting and hoping. We're talking about scam artists who are always ready to pounce when they smell money. And they don't care how they get it, whether it's from seniors with home improvement needs, veterans with injuries or college kids burdened by loans. And they're always ready with spam calls, texts, social media advertisements and fake websites designed to seize the moment and all the personal data and money that goes with it. So be ready for them.

