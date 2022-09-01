Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
wcsjnews.com
Recent Survey Shows 60 Percent of Coal City Residents Oppose To Having Park District
Coal City Village Administrator Matt Fritz spoke with WCSJ recently about results from a Parks Facility and Programming Survey that was commissioned by the Coaler Citizen’s Committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz said the survey contained a number of questions as well as True False...
fox32chicago.com
Construction on I-80 in Will County begins this week
WILL COUNTY - One of the most traveled and battered roads in Illinois is getting a billion-dollar makeover, and the work begins this week. Drivers in Will County can expect alternating lane and ramp closures on Interstate 80, just east of the Des Plaines River and on the bridge over the river itself.
wcsjnews.com
Opportunities for Illinoisans to Get Construction Trade Training
A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett said there are opportunities for Illinoisans to get training for the construction trades. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also said our new Legislative Inspector General made some comments about how...
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris No Longer Taking Credit Card Payments Via Phone or at City Hall
The City of Morris announced they will no longer be able to take credit card payments over the phone or at the clerk's office. That will begin on September 6th. City officials say you can make a payment using their automated payment system by calling 815-513-0055 or by paying online at morrisil.org.
fox32chicago.com
Geneva Commons Mall is trying to help some pop-ups become permanent
A mall in Geneva is trying to help some small businesses make the move to a more permanent space. Five boutique stores competed in a contest this summer and a few of them will get a space in the mall. Tim McGill was there as the mall showcased these shops.
Downer's Grove library receives threats over drag-themed bingo event
Downers Grove police have been keeping a close eye on the public library following threats over a planned drag-themed bingo night for teenagers next month.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
wcsjnews.com
Area Saw Average Weather in August
Grundy County had average weather conditions for the month of August. That’s according to the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency. The average monthly temperature was 73 degrees. The warmest day happened on August 1st when it was 93 and the coolest temperature of 54 came on August 12th. Grundy...
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
wcsjnews.com
West Nile Virus Found in LaSalle County Mosquitoes
LaSalle County is the latest to have mosquito test positive for West Nile Virus. The LaSalle County Health Department says it is the first documented West Nile virus activity in the county this year. The mosquitoes were collected from Grand Ridge earlier this week. The best way to avoid West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
DuPage County gets its first Narcan vending machine
A Narcan vending machine is up and running in DuPage County. The vending machine is part of DCHD’s efforts to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths by expanding access to Narcan nasal spray and providing easy access to the community.
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in Oswego garage fire Saturday
No one was hurt in a fire early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South in Oswego. The Oswego Fire Protection District says the fire was in a garage attached to an apartment building. Everyone inside was able to get out before firefighters arrived. The fire protection district says that working fire alarms helped with early detection.
walls102.com
Authorities warn of farm equipment GPS thefts
MORRIS – Farmers are being warned to lock up their storage buildings due to an increase of thefts of GPS units from farm machinery. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple thefts around Grundy County. Agriculture equipment uses GPS systems that are integrated into tractors and combines for steering and mapping fields. If anyone has any information regarding the thefts, they are asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
walls102.com
Conservation police discover numerous wild animals inside DeKalb County home
SANDWICH – An illegal menagerie including 12 raccoons, 7 opossums and more were found in a DeKalb County residence. Conservation Police served a search warrant on Tuesday to a home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Sandwich. Authorities say a 33-year-old woman who lived in the home allegedly had caged snakes in the basement and domestic rabbits in the backyard that had no water available. Also in the home were two squirrels, two turtles, one chipmunk, a skunk and boxes of deceased wildlife parts. No arrests or charges were announced, but the investigation is ongoing.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
Mokena police search for missing teen driving in an unfamiliar area on the way to work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Mokena want the public's help to find a 19-year-old who arrived at his job, but never made it to inside the building.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19, arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car was last seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area. He drives a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, plate number DN17202. Police said he is not familiar with the area and speaks broken English. He was last seen wearing a black "Dunkin Donuts Law Enforcement Torch Run" t-shirt. If either Harsh or his vehicle are spotted, or if you know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or local police. Anybody with information is asked to contact our central dispatch center at 708-479-3911.
Comments / 0