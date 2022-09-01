ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Construction on I-80 in Will County begins this week

WILL COUNTY - One of the most traveled and battered roads in Illinois is getting a billion-dollar makeover, and the work begins this week. Drivers in Will County can expect alternating lane and ramp closures on Interstate 80, just east of the Des Plaines River and on the bridge over the river itself.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Opportunities for Illinoisans to Get Construction Trade Training

A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett said there are opportunities for Illinoisans to get training for the construction trades. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also said our new Legislative Inspector General made some comments about how...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property

A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
DALZELL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Morris, IL
Government
City
Morris, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Project#City Planner#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Domera Development#Saratoga School#Morris City
wcsjnews.com

ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Area Saw Average Weather in August

Grundy County had average weather conditions for the month of August. That’s according to the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency. The average monthly temperature was 73 degrees. The warmest day happened on August 1st when it was 93 and the coolest temperature of 54 came on August 12th. Grundy...
ENVIRONMENT
positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

West Nile Virus Found in LaSalle County Mosquitoes

LaSalle County is the latest to have mosquito test positive for West Nile Virus. The LaSalle County Health Department says it is the first documented West Nile virus activity in the county this year. The mosquitoes were collected from Grand Ridge earlier this week. The best way to avoid West...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion

One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in Oswego garage fire Saturday

No one was hurt in a fire early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South in Oswego. The Oswego Fire Protection District says the fire was in a garage attached to an apartment building. Everyone inside was able to get out before firefighters arrived. The fire protection district says that working fire alarms helped with early detection.
OSWEGO, IL
walls102.com

Authorities warn of farm equipment GPS thefts

MORRIS – Farmers are being warned to lock up their storage buildings due to an increase of thefts of GPS units from farm machinery. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple thefts around Grundy County. Agriculture equipment uses GPS systems that are integrated into tractors and combines for steering and mapping fields. If anyone has any information regarding the thefts, they are asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Conservation police discover numerous wild animals inside DeKalb County home

SANDWICH – An illegal menagerie including 12 raccoons, 7 opossums and more were found in a DeKalb County residence. Conservation Police served a search warrant on Tuesday to a home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Sandwich. Authorities say a 33-year-old woman who lived in the home allegedly had caged snakes in the basement and domestic rabbits in the backyard that had no water available. Also in the home were two squirrels, two turtles, one chipmunk, a skunk and boxes of deceased wildlife parts. No arrests or charges were announced, but the investigation is ongoing.
SANDWICH, IL
CBS Chicago

Mokena police search for missing teen driving in an unfamiliar area on the way to work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Mokena want the public's help to find a 19-year-old who arrived at his job, but never made it to inside the building.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19,  arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car was last seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area. He drives a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, plate number DN17202. Police said he is not familiar with the area and speaks broken English. He was last seen wearing a black "Dunkin Donuts Law Enforcement Torch Run" t-shirt. If either Harsh or his vehicle are spotted, or if you know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or local police. Anybody with information is asked to contact our central dispatch center at 708-479-3911.
MOKENA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy