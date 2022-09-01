ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
khqa.com

Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
Chicago Defender

Annual Business Breakfast Highlight Matteson’s Economic Development in the Southland

Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin hosted the 2022 Village of Matteson Economic Development Business Breakfast Wednesday, August 31, at the Matteson Holiday Inn & Conference Center. The Village of Matteson’s motto is “A Home for Business and a Heart for Family. The event was sponsored by Matteson Holiday Inn, Gerald Honda & Toyota, Hawkinson Nissan & Kia, Sutton Ford, and Matteson Auto Mall.
The Crusader Newspaper

New laws developed pertain to Gary police behavior

The calendar for the Gary Common Council always grows during budget season – September and October. Now, the council may have to work overtime to handle 17 public safety ordinances that came from the mayor’s office and also demand immediate attention. When Mayor Jerome Prince announced in April...
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The great ‘Ball of Confusion’ keeps rolling

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/03/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss the news of the week on this episode including a foreboding primetime address from President Joe Biden, Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s interesting words for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and ‘Ball of Confusion’ that is modern politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Commissioner Denise Williams’ Misinformation Speech Leads to Exposing Marketing More Important Than Veterans Mental Wellness –

Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We first exposed alleged Commissioner Denise Williams’ false and misleading comments during the last meeting in this article. After listening to it again, we must thank her for exposing yet more problems with the insider no-bid contract issued by the former Superintendent of the VAC.
CHICAGO READER

The cop who would be mayor

Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
Austin Weekly News

Local NAACP gives 100 West Side youth a purposeful getaway

Janeicia Williams, 23, still remembers the NAACP conventions she would attend during the summers when she was much younger. The experiences allowed her to network with other young leaders and gave her something purposeful to do on trips to cities across the country, she recalled. Williams said she wanted to...
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Two Lendlease developments make headway in Chicago

In spring of this year, Cirrus, a luxury condominium tower by Lendlease, opened its doors to residents. And as move-ins continue at that lakeshore property, another Lendlease development is making substantial progress on the banks on the Chicago River: The Reed. It is set for delivery during the summer of 2023.
homesteadmuseum.blog

“Bigger & Blacker”: Two Prominent African-Americans in TIME Magazine, 2 September 1929

Given how dominant whites were in America at the time, it is quite surprising to find that, in the 2 September 1929 edition of the weekly national news magazine, TIME, which is the featured artifact from the Museum’s holdings for this post, there are two articles that highlight a pair of African-Americans in the worlds of politics and film. The former was Chicago’s Oscar De Priest, the only Black member of Congress, a name that would likely be more familiar, if at all, to readers, while the latter was actor Nina Mae McKinney, featured for her role in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film “Hallelujah” though virtually a forgotten name today.
Hyde Park Herald

State announces energy assistance, EV rebates

Beginning Thursday, low-income families in Illinois can begin applying for state assistance on their natural gas, propane and electricity bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has $300 million available. Families can apply by visiting helpillinoisfamilies.com or by calling 1-833-711-0374. Information on other state assistance programs can be found on that website as well.
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

