Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson rips Board of Elections
Mayoral hopeful Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners (CBEC) because consolidating precincts to save $2 million is a throwback to the Jim Crow days, and he says it will cause voter chaos and hurt seniors, who vote in high numbers. In an interview with...
khqa.com
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
Chicago Defender
Annual Business Breakfast Highlight Matteson’s Economic Development in the Southland
Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin hosted the 2022 Village of Matteson Economic Development Business Breakfast Wednesday, August 31, at the Matteson Holiday Inn & Conference Center. The Village of Matteson’s motto is “A Home for Business and a Heart for Family. The event was sponsored by Matteson Holiday Inn, Gerald Honda & Toyota, Hawkinson Nissan & Kia, Sutton Ford, and Matteson Auto Mall.
Dr. Willie Wilson on why he is running for mayor ‘I’m running to try to help the citizens of Chicago’
Dr. Willie Wilson joins Steve Dale to talk about his campaign to run for mayor. Dr. Wilson talks about why he chose to run for mayor, his plans to fight crime and more.
Dowell says run for reelection to City Council will be her last campaign
It's the beginning of yet another budget season for the Chicago City Council, which means Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) has responsibilities in the Budget Committee that she chairs on top of her ward responsibilities. "I enjoy being the budget chair because it gives me a complete view of city government....
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 09/1/22: Willie Wilson is pushing for more polling places
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to stop the Chicago Board of Elections from reducing the number of precinct polling places. Walter gives his perspective.
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
New laws developed pertain to Gary police behavior
The calendar for the Gary Common Council always grows during budget season – September and October. Now, the council may have to work overtime to handle 17 public safety ordinances that came from the mayor’s office and also demand immediate attention. When Mayor Jerome Prince announced in April...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The great ‘Ball of Confusion’ keeps rolling
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/03/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss the news of the week on this episode including a foreboding primetime address from President Joe Biden, Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s interesting words for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and ‘Ball of Confusion’ that is modern politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Gabriel Piemonte, who ran for alderman in ‘19, declares candidacy for open seat 5th Ward race
Gabriel Piemonte, a Woodlawn resident, writing coach and communications consultant who used to edit the Herald, is running for alderman of the 5th Ward again after coming in third in its 2019 contest. "At this moment, I feel like you've got to pour everything into this, and that's what I'm...
fox32chicago.com
South Side Chicago residents say 'slumlord' forced them to live without hot water
CHICAGO - A group of tenants in South Shore are fed up with the city after a "slumlord" forced them to live 30-plus days without hot water. The group gathered Monday at their apartment building on East 68th Street. They say despite a number of calls to the city's 3-1-1...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot: Chicago's Black neighborhoods portrayed as more troubled, violent than they actually are
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a key ally claimed Tuesday that the city's Black neighborhoods are portrayed as more troubled and violent than they really are. "The media doesn't tell the true story of Black Chicago," the mayor told a group at a restaurant in the South Side 8th Ward.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioner Denise Williams’ Misinformation Speech Leads to Exposing Marketing More Important Than Veterans Mental Wellness –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We first exposed alleged Commissioner Denise Williams’ false and misleading comments during the last meeting in this article. After listening to it again, we must thank her for exposing yet more problems with the insider no-bid contract issued by the former Superintendent of the VAC.
CHICAGO READER
The cop who would be mayor
Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
Austin Weekly News
Local NAACP gives 100 West Side youth a purposeful getaway
Janeicia Williams, 23, still remembers the NAACP conventions she would attend during the summers when she was much younger. The experiences allowed her to network with other young leaders and gave her something purposeful to do on trips to cities across the country, she recalled. Williams said she wanted to...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Two Lendlease developments make headway in Chicago
In spring of this year, Cirrus, a luxury condominium tower by Lendlease, opened its doors to residents. And as move-ins continue at that lakeshore property, another Lendlease development is making substantial progress on the banks on the Chicago River: The Reed. It is set for delivery during the summer of 2023.
homesteadmuseum.blog
“Bigger & Blacker”: Two Prominent African-Americans in TIME Magazine, 2 September 1929
Given how dominant whites were in America at the time, it is quite surprising to find that, in the 2 September 1929 edition of the weekly national news magazine, TIME, which is the featured artifact from the Museum’s holdings for this post, there are two articles that highlight a pair of African-Americans in the worlds of politics and film. The former was Chicago’s Oscar De Priest, the only Black member of Congress, a name that would likely be more familiar, if at all, to readers, while the latter was actor Nina Mae McKinney, featured for her role in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film “Hallelujah” though virtually a forgotten name today.
Puerto Rican street fest reopens in Humboldt Park after reported violence
Fiesta Boricua, a popular Puerto Rican street festival in Humboldt Park, is slated to reopen at noon Sunday after Chicago police shut down the event early Saturday night due to reports of violence in the area.
State announces energy assistance, EV rebates
Beginning Thursday, low-income families in Illinois can begin applying for state assistance on their natural gas, propane and electricity bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has $300 million available. Families can apply by visiting helpillinoisfamilies.com or by calling 1-833-711-0374. Information on other state assistance programs can be found on that website as well.
Mahalia Jackson Court, A Pop-Up Plaza With Restaurants, Art And Play Space, Opens In Chatham
CHATHAM — A new opportunity to dine, listen to music, play, and bask in the arts opened on the South Side Friday, revitalizing a long-vacant corner and honoring an iconic gospel singer whose work helped transform a nation. Mahalia Jackson Court, an 8,500-square-foot public plaza named after the famed...
