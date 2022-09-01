Read full article on original website
goseawolves.com
UAA men defeat UAF on home course
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – Cole Nash of the University of Alaska Anchorage remained unbeaten on the year winning the Seawolf Throwdown by covering the eight-kilometer course in 25:22. Transfer Michael Zapherson finished second (26:04), and freshman Stephen Zukowski was third (27:44) in their first races for the Seawolves. Zach Christensen...
goseawolves.com
#20 Seawolves fend off Lions for 10-1 start
FAIRBANKS – Senior Eve Stephens blasted 19 kills and tied a career high with six aces Saturday to help the 20th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team claim a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith in the Ice Block Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (10-1) also got...
alaskasportsreport.com
CFB Notebook: Qyntyn Pilcher, Colton Herman, Kymani Vaivai, Derryk Snell shine on gridiron
Anchorage’s Qyntyn Pilcher achieved a milestone seldom seen by a college quarterback from Alaska: 45 career TDs. The Texas A&M Kingsville signal caller threw a touchdown pass and completed 6-of-9 passes in his team’s 60-0 victory over North American at the NCAA Division II level. After not playing...
alaskasportsreport.com
CIC Football: Bartlett wraps up Dimond 41-14 for second straight victory
In the annals of football gabbing, maybe no greater statement’s been made than some time ago when the former pro coach publicly exclaimed “you play to win the game.”. Obvious? Sure. But it’s also an honest assessment for anyone strapping on a helmet and lacing up cleats at any level. We need look no further than the players in the current make-up of the Cook Inlet Conference. They continue to put on occasionally entertaining exhibitions about a month ahead of the real competitions expected next month in the Division I postseason.
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix remains money, man
After some time off in July and August following a strong performance at the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Anchorage pro Adam Hendrix has returned to the land of chips and a chair. Hendrix made his first World Poker Tour final table and finished sixth in the...
alaskapublic.org
St. Mary’s Yup’ik model turns heads on Florida runway
Entertainment and fashion industry professionals were scouting for new talent in Orlando, Fla., last week when they beheld an unexpected sight: a female model in full Yup’ik regalia. “My headdress, guspuq, dance fans, ivory necklace and bracelet,” said Cheri Alstrom of St Mary’s. “I was turning heads.”...
alaskasnewssource.com
Moose antlers go missing in Anchorage! It's All Good with Dave Allgood
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 14 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
alaskasnewssource.com
Scattered showers continue into Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Remember, September is our wettest month of the year, with 3.10 inches of rain on average. Even though it’s only the third day of the month, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has already received nearly one-half inch of rain for the month, which is one-third of an inch above normal. September is living up to it’s legacy already.
I ate at Arctic Roadrunner in Alaska, and I can see why its burgers are so popular among locals
This fast-casual joint sells what Anchorage locals have voted the city's best burger, so I tried four different entrées, as well as sides and shakes.
travelness.com
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
alaskasnewssource.com
Labor Day Weekend Is Here
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the weather provided sunshine and blue sky for southcentral, at least for the first half of Friday. A heavy dose of rain is in the weekend outlook for the southeast portion of the state.
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska’s governor.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
radiokenai.com
Flood Advisory For Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst In Effect Until Thursday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports that a Flood Advisory For A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in effect until 2:30 p.m. Thursday for Snow River to Kenai Lake and down the Kenai River to Skilak Lake. Forecasters say that flooding caused by a glacier-dammed lake outburst continues. Water will flow...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson announces plan for sheltering homeless during the winter
Since Mayor Dave Bronson shuttered the Sullivan Arena mass shelter at the end of June, a big question has lingered: Where will homeless residents go in the winter?. For now, many have turned to the Centennial Park campground, which became a makeshift homeless camp after the mayor began waiving camping fees and bussed individuals to the site this summer.
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. It’s an issue that is impacting more Alaskan families. Some of their grief is on display at...
Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla
The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
