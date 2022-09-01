In the annals of football gabbing, maybe no greater statement’s been made than some time ago when the former pro coach publicly exclaimed “you play to win the game.”. Obvious? Sure. But it’s also an honest assessment for anyone strapping on a helmet and lacing up cleats at any level. We need look no further than the players in the current make-up of the Cook Inlet Conference. They continue to put on occasionally entertaining exhibitions about a month ahead of the real competitions expected next month in the Division I postseason.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO