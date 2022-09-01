ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

goseawolves.com

UAA men defeat UAF on home course

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – Cole Nash of the University of Alaska Anchorage remained unbeaten on the year winning the Seawolf Throwdown by covering the eight-kilometer course in 25:22. Transfer Michael Zapherson finished second (26:04), and freshman Stephen Zukowski was third (27:44) in their first races for the Seawolves. Zach Christensen...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

#20 Seawolves fend off Lions for 10-1 start

FAIRBANKS – Senior Eve Stephens blasted 19 kills and tied a career high with six aces Saturday to help the 20th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team claim a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith in the Ice Block Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (10-1) also got...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasportsreport.com

CIC Football: Bartlett wraps up Dimond 41-14 for second straight victory

In the annals of football gabbing, maybe no greater statement’s been made than some time ago when the former pro coach publicly exclaimed “you play to win the game.”. Obvious? Sure. But it’s also an honest assessment for anyone strapping on a helmet and lacing up cleats at any level. We need look no further than the players in the current make-up of the Cook Inlet Conference. They continue to put on occasionally entertaining exhibitions about a month ahead of the real competitions expected next month in the Division I postseason.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasportsreport.com

Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix remains money, man

After some time off in July and August following a strong performance at the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Anchorage pro Adam Hendrix has returned to the land of chips and a chair. Hendrix made his first World Poker Tour final table and finished sixth in the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

St. Mary’s Yup’ik model turns heads on Florida runway

Entertainment and fashion industry professionals were scouting for new talent in Orlando, Fla., last week when they beheld an unexpected sight: a female model in full Yup’ik regalia. “My headdress, guspuq, dance fans, ivory necklace and bracelet,” said Cheri Alstrom of St Mary’s. “I was turning heads.”...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Moose antlers go missing in Anchorage! It's All Good with Dave Allgood

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 14 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Scattered showers continue into Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Remember, September is our wettest month of the year, with 3.10 inches of rain on average. Even though it’s only the third day of the month, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has already received nearly one-half inch of rain for the month, which is one-third of an inch above normal. September is living up to it’s legacy already.
ANCHORAGE, AK
travelness.com

Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population

Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Labor Day Weekend Is Here

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the weather provided sunshine and blue sky for southcentral, at least for the first half of Friday. A heavy dose of rain is in the weekend outlook for the southeast portion of the state.
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Flood Advisory For Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst In Effect Until Thursday

The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports that a Flood Advisory For A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in effect until 2:30 p.m. Thursday for Snow River to Kenai Lake and down the Kenai River to Skilak Lake. Forecasters say that flooding caused by a glacier-dammed lake outburst continues. Water will flow...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage Mayor Bronson announces plan for sheltering homeless during the winter

Since Mayor Dave Bronson shuttered the Sullivan Arena mass shelter at the end of June, a big question has lingered: Where will homeless residents go in the winter?. For now, many have turned to the Centennial Park campground, which became a makeshift homeless camp after the mayor began waiving camping fees and bussed individuals to the site this summer.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
PALMER, AK
Must Read Alaska

Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla

The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...

