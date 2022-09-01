Dublin High School is set to hold a heart health screening project later this month, free to all who attend. By way of San Francisco-based nonprofit organization Via Heart Project, the high school will host screenings to test for cardiac defects and abnormalities. The goal of the event is to examine kids and young adults for cardiac problems that may have previously gone undetected. The heart screening event is targeted toward younger adults and teenagers, specifically ages 12 to 25 years old.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO