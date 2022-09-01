Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
NEW TEACHERS AT THE CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL
The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Crookston High School. MARCELO CAMPOVERDE. Marcelo Campoverde...
kroxam.com
WYATT HANSON TAKING ON BRADY OHMAN FOR ERNOTTE HILLER CHAMPIONSHIP
The 95th Annual Ernotte Hiller Labor Day golf tournament is wrapping up today and the championship of each flight is being played. The Championship is between Wyatt Hanson of Crookston and Brady Ohman of Grand Forks. Hanson, the son of Corky and Marilee, is a 2013 graduate of Crookston High...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State throttles Drake in opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming off their ninth national championship in 11 years, the Bison opened 2022 in a big way with a 56-14 win in front of the home crowd. Drake scored the first touchdown of the game, followed by 49 unanswered points by NDSU. Eight Bison scored in the win.
kfgo.com
Bison, beer and tailgating for the win against Drake on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Bison fans were out in droves to kick off the new football season, the energy was contagious at the tailgate party, and fans came in expecting another exceptional season. It is week one, and people packed the FargoDome as the Bison took on Drake university....
voiceofalexandria.com
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
kroxam.com
BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY WITH CROOKSTON POLICE CHIEF DARIN SELZLER
School is finally back in session for the Crookston School District, and parents, students, and public servants are making preparations to return to the schools. But, along with a new year, the school district and Crookston Police Department are bringing new safety measures to keep the students safe. Over the...
kroxam.com
THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL
Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell released another County Line Column earlier today. It can be found down below- Thoughts in this column don’t have anything to do with Polk County business or issues. Instead, they only report that I have passed the screen test and why the result of that development might have some meaning.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Today – Lifestyle Host
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is searching for the next host for our hour-long Lifestyle Show. The style of the show is segment and interview-based, highlighting events and unique storytelling here in Fargo-Moorhead. The skillset we are looking for will require strong ad-libbing and interview skills. At least 2-3 years’ experience on air is preferred. Familiarity with ENPS, Edius, and camera gear puts you way ahead of the game.
KCRG.com
Defending champ North Dakota State rolls 56-14 in opener
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Destin Talbert returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, Jayden Price added a 67-yard punt runback for a score and defending national champion North Dakota State rolled past Drake 56-14 on Saturday. Prior to their season opener, the Bison raised their latest national championship...
valleynewslive.com
Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
kvrr.com
Smash and Grab at Downtown Fargo’s This Skate Shop
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Downtown Fargo skateboard shop was the victim of a burglary. A window at This Skate Shop on the 600 block of 1st Avenue North was smashed. The business says on Instagram it happened at 7:00 Monday morning. Two longboards were taken. The business says...
Corn Nation
Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Beats North Dakota 38-17 To Win A Game!
There was a chance Nebraska might lose their first-ever game to a FCS school, but they pulled it out at the end. They wore down an over-matched opponent, didn’t make mistakes, and broke a 7-game losing streak. They found Anthony Grant, a running back they could lean on to...
momcollective.com
Moving to Fargo: 5 Reasons I Appreciate the Midwest
When I explain that I’ve moved from Denver, to Fort Lauderdale, to Fargo, people look at me funny. And I even sometimes look at myself in the mirror and question, “Why did I move to Fargo, ND of all places?!”. But there are many things I have grown...
2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in Minnesota
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota late Friday night. It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle "left the roadway and hit a tree."
DL-Online
Three injured in two-car crash on Hwy 10 near Detroit Lakes on Friday
Two Waubun residents and a Wadena man were injured in a two-car collision on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes on Friday. The crash occurred when a Kia Soul, westbound on Highway 10, attempted to turn south onto Airport Road and collided with a Saturn L300 that was eastbound on Highway 10.
DL-Online
Bucks Mill's grand opening brings big crowds: Detroit Lakes' newest brewery now open seven days a week
DETROIT LAKES — Right in the heart of downtown Detroit Lakes, in the Washington Square Mall space formerly occupied by a craft store, there now sits a brewery where you can find about seven different varieties of beer, ale and lager — with more on the way. "We...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash on Highway 2 near Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man...
247Sports
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
kfgo.com
Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost discusses Nebraska's offense at halftime vs. North Dakota: 'It's bad, man'
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska is in serious trouble, and he addressed the latest offensive performance heading into halftime of the North Dakota game. Since scoring on the game’s opening drive, the Huskers have been shut out. That includes a fumble on a sack of quarterback Casey Thompson and a missed field goal from within 40 yards by Timmy Bleekrode.
