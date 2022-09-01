FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is searching for the next host for our hour-long Lifestyle Show. The style of the show is segment and interview-based, highlighting events and unique storytelling here in Fargo-Moorhead. The skillset we are looking for will require strong ad-libbing and interview skills. At least 2-3 years’ experience on air is preferred. Familiarity with ENPS, Edius, and camera gear puts you way ahead of the game.

