ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
pharmacytimes.com

Combination Flu, COVID-19, RSV mRNA Vaccine Could Change Immunizations Landscape

Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company is in early stages of development for a combined mRNA vaccine for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company...
SCIENCE
healthcaredive.com

FDA clears updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer, Moderna

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated COVID-19 booster vaccines for emergency use, hoping the reformulated shots from partners Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna can curb an expected wave of new infections this winter. The FDA on Wednesday cleared a new version of Pfizer’s vaccine for adults and children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

CDC clears Omicron-fighting COVID booster, paving way for rollout next week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approved and recommended two reformulated COVID-19 booster vaccines designed to target the strains of coronavirus causing nearly all infections now, the Omicoron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Omicron-fighting boosters on Wednesday, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave final approval on recommendation of an outside CDC advisory panel of experts that met earlier Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health
Nature.com

Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint

Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
SCIENCE
goodmorningamerica.com

CDC signs off on new COVID-19 boosters ahead of fall booster campaign

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on newly-updated COVID-19 booster shots Thursday night, giving the final clearance shots to be administered soon after. The new booster shots have been updated to target two different COVID strains in one shot -- the current omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
msn.com

New COVID-19 boosters could soon roll out

With the end of summer nearing, and Labor Day around the corner, U.S. health officials are preparing to roll out millions of new COVID-19 boosters as health experts grow concerned over a potential viral resurgence in the fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration is expected, as soon as...
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

Infectious Diseases Update: September 3, 2022

Catch up on all the important news and clinical care topics you may have missed this week. This past week has had some very important infectious disease news, especially with the mRNA bivalent vaccine boosters getting authorized. Come see what is happening with the news you may have missed from this past week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations

The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
FLORIDA STATE
Medical Daily

Routine Vaccines For Travelers: What The CDC Wants You To Know

People traveling to and from the United States should know the importance of routine vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The public health agency recently updated its guidance for travelers on its website. According to the CDC, its guidelines are for all travelers, including U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, U.S. lawful permanent residents, immigrants and non-U.S. citizens who are not U.S. immigrants.
TRAVEL
foodsafetynews.com

FDA reports new outbreak of Salmonella infections; source of pathogen unknown

A new outbreak of infections from Salmonella of unknown origin has sickened at least 99 people, but no other details have been released as of this afternoon. The outbreak of infections from Salmonella Mississippi was announced today by the Food and Drug Administration, but no information is yet available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AOL Corp

Fauci on COVID-19: 'We’re not going to eradicate the virus'

When White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in 2020 that living with the coronavirus was going to be our new normal, he meant it. "We’re not going to eradicate the virus from the face of the Earth," Fauci told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. “I don’t believe we’re even going to eliminate it from this country to the tune of getting zero cases."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

FDA Authorizes Updated COVID Boosters for BA.5

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated boosters from Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech that target the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of COVID-19. Both boosters are bivalent, meaning they contain two parts: the original strain of COVID-19 and one that's found in the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron, which make up most COVID-19 cases right now. Moderna's vaccine is authorized for adults 18 and older, while Pfizer's is for people 12 and older. In order to get either updated booster, you must have gone two months since your last vaccine dose or booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy