CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
Ars Technica
CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
Here's What to Do if You Test Positive for COVID, According to Updated CDC Guidance
Fueled by the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant, COVID-19 infections continue to occur across Illinois, with some communities in the southern portion of the state especially hard hit. As of Friday, dozens of Illinois counties were listed at "high" community level status, according to the latest metrics from the Centers for Disease...
Why Did We Need COVID Vaccines if the TB Vaccine Offers Protection?
A new study found that three doses of a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) were 92% effective at preventing COVID-19 in patients with type 1 diabetes. It’s long been known that the TB vaccine (BCG) offers broad protection against different pathogens because of the type of immune response it prompts in the body.
Washington Examiner
CDC accused of violating scientific integrity policies when approving COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers
A watchdog group has accused the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of violating their own scientific integrity policies in authorizing and recommending infants and toddlers to take COVID-19 vaccine doses. Protect the Public's Trust, a conservative watchdog group, made the allegations in a...
pharmacytimes.com
Combination Flu, COVID-19, RSV mRNA Vaccine Could Change Immunizations Landscape
Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company is in early stages of development for a combined mRNA vaccine for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company...
healthcaredive.com
FDA clears updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer, Moderna
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated COVID-19 booster vaccines for emergency use, hoping the reformulated shots from partners Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna can curb an expected wave of new infections this winter. The FDA on Wednesday cleared a new version of Pfizer’s vaccine for adults and children...
CDC clears Omicron-fighting COVID booster, paving way for rollout next week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approved and recommended two reformulated COVID-19 booster vaccines designed to target the strains of coronavirus causing nearly all infections now, the Omicoron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Omicron-fighting boosters on Wednesday, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave final approval on recommendation of an outside CDC advisory panel of experts that met earlier Thursday.
CNBC
New omicron boosters are now available, but it's unclear how effective they will be
The U.S. authorized the first reformulation of Covid booster shots this week. The new doses target the dominant omicron subvariants as well as the original Covid strain that emerged in China in 2019. Top health officials believe the shots will provide more durable protection heading into the fall, but acknowledge...
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
goodmorningamerica.com
CDC signs off on new COVID-19 boosters ahead of fall booster campaign
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on newly-updated COVID-19 booster shots Thursday night, giving the final clearance shots to be administered soon after. The new booster shots have been updated to target two different COVID strains in one shot -- the current omicron...
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound
Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday.
msn.com
New COVID-19 boosters could soon roll out
With the end of summer nearing, and Labor Day around the corner, U.S. health officials are preparing to roll out millions of new COVID-19 boosters as health experts grow concerned over a potential viral resurgence in the fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration is expected, as soon as...
contagionlive.com
Infectious Diseases Update: September 3, 2022
Catch up on all the important news and clinical care topics you may have missed this week. This past week has had some very important infectious disease news, especially with the mRNA bivalent vaccine boosters getting authorized. Come see what is happening with the news you may have missed from this past week.
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
Routine Vaccines For Travelers: What The CDC Wants You To Know
People traveling to and from the United States should know the importance of routine vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The public health agency recently updated its guidance for travelers on its website. According to the CDC, its guidelines are for all travelers, including U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, U.S. lawful permanent residents, immigrants and non-U.S. citizens who are not U.S. immigrants.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reports new outbreak of Salmonella infections; source of pathogen unknown
A new outbreak of infections from Salmonella of unknown origin has sickened at least 99 people, but no other details have been released as of this afternoon. The outbreak of infections from Salmonella Mississippi was announced today by the Food and Drug Administration, but no information is yet available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
AOL Corp
Fauci on COVID-19: 'We’re not going to eradicate the virus'
When White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in 2020 that living with the coronavirus was going to be our new normal, he meant it. "We’re not going to eradicate the virus from the face of the Earth," Fauci told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. “I don’t believe we’re even going to eliminate it from this country to the tune of getting zero cases."
CNET
FDA Authorizes Updated COVID Boosters for BA.5
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated boosters from Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech that target the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of COVID-19. Both boosters are bivalent, meaning they contain two parts: the original strain of COVID-19 and one that's found in the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron, which make up most COVID-19 cases right now. Moderna's vaccine is authorized for adults 18 and older, while Pfizer's is for people 12 and older. In order to get either updated booster, you must have gone two months since your last vaccine dose or booster.
