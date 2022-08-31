Read full article on original website
Rep. Murphy announces $1.3 million child care grant to Kinston center
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston community center will soon see well more than a million dollars in funding due to a child care grant, according to state Rep. Greg Murphy. Murphy applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for giving Greene Lamp, Inc. a $1,339,300 grant for the Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program (EHS-CCP) in Kinston.
Discussion around American Legion post continues
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is following up on a disagreement between county leaders and an American Legion post in Greene County. A few weeks ago, we shared that one of the legions - Post 536 - was trying to get a permanent space to call its own. We told you they wanted the county to help financially in that effort.
Pitt County Animal Services’ Doggy Day Out program back Wednesday
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Animal Services Doggy Day Out program is returning Wednesday for the first time since 2020. Pitt County says the program, which was shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, pairs community volunteers with shelter dogs for field trips. It is meant...
Greenville Museum of Art hits the runway once again
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fashion week is making its way from the big cities right to our own backyards. That’s all thanks to an upcoming fundraiser at the Greenville Museum of Art!. On Thursday, the museum is opening up the runway for the first time since the start of...
Eastern Carolina businesses reflect on a return-to-normal Labor Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many Eastern Carolina businesses are closed for the holiday, some kept their doors open for the first Labor Day since 2019 without COVID-19 restrictions. After the big game between East Carolina University and NC State on Saturday, some residents decided to stay in the area...
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
Jacksonville’s Northside High School students back in class following fatal stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Students at a high school in Jacksonville will return to class today following a stabbing that killed one of their classmates. Classes at Northside High School were canceled Friday after a stabbing Thursday morning, which also injured one other student. Jacksonville police are investigating the crime and...
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
New contract fuels Pamlico County bridge renovation
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A new contract is allowing a bridge in Pamlico County to be replaced. The bridge which was built in 1960 goes over Trent Creek. Transportation officials say the bridge is approaching the end of its service life and needs maintenance. Officials say the project will not...
Police investigating after 1 wounded in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in New Bern. The New Bern Police Department says at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street due to a report of shots being fired. The report said at least one person had been shot.
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
Greenville man charged in connection to July car break-ins in Ayden
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been charged for breaking into several cars back in July. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says on July 26 deputies were called to a home on E. Hanrahan Rd. in Ayden after a car was broken into and several items were stolen. During the investigation, deputies learned several cars in the neighborhood were also broken into.
First Alert Forecast: Next front slated to bring showers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A frontal boundary from the north will be slowly pushing across ENC Tuesday into Wednesday, with weak low pressure settling in offshore over the next few days. That will bring a decent chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, especially later Tuesday and then again Wednesday. Slightly cooler and less humid air will follow to take us into Thursday and Friday, with an upper-trough this weekend bringing the possibility of more unsettled weather.
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating a big win after taking a chance on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity. Lingford arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to...
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this summer, a truck has crashed through the side of a bridge outside of New Bern, falling to the ground below. It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The cement tanker truck went...
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman who was reported missing has been found. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa Dickerson, 60, has been found in Kill Devil Hills. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Surviving showers and storms through Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As a cold front approaches the area from the west later today and into Wednesday, a widespread coverage of showers could increase going into Wednesday and. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, but the atmosphere is not conducive for strong to severe storms. Rain totals through Wednesday will likely increase around a few tenths of an inch for most spots. Although isolated areas could receive rain totals over 1″. The cold front and the precipitation will shift offshore on Thursday leading to cooler and drier conditions Thursday through Saturday. Highs each day will reach the upper 80s with the heat index values topping the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal scooter accident
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided updates to the investigation of a fatal scooter crash that happened Friday night. Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and unsafe movement. Police say 71-year-old Van Monroe was involved in a crash with Jasper. After the...
