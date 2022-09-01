With an average of seven people moving to Waukee each day, one of the metro's biggest developers sees an opportunity. West Des Moines-based Hubbell Realty Co. has seven housing projects in different stages of planning and construction slated to be built in Waukee over the next two years. Kris Saddoris, vice president of development, said it's the most projects the company has pursued in one place at one time in the Des Moines metro.

