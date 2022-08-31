Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders loses grandmother, then son Shedeur Sanders throws 5 TDs in Jackson State's rout of FAMU
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion, threw a career-high five touchdown passes in a win over Florida A&M on Sunday in Miami.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
BYU, Utah fans got stuck together in Oklahoma on way to Florida; Utah football team was stranded heading home
BYU Cougars and Utah Utes fans got stranded in Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday on their way to Florida, while the Utah football team also got stranded in Florida
Transfer Portal Players of the Week: Florida State strikes gold in Jared Verse
It’s always fun to see which transfers are showing out at their new school. Week 1 in college football gave us a great glimpse at who could be big-time players at their new programs — and there were a lot of them. Several key transfers from the 2022 cycle had big showings this past Saturday but none bigger than the 247Sports Transfer Portal Player of the Week, Jared Verse from Florida State.
Arkansas moves up in both major polls
Following a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs will now have spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25 over the last two seasons.
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
National top-100 CB Bravion Rogers is back on the Texas A&M commitment list
La Grange, Texas, national top-100 cornerback Bravion Rogers originally made a pledge to Texas A&M in early April. He backed off that commitment in August but, not too much later, he is back on the commitment list. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior made the call to rejoin the class this week.
Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson breaks down decision to decommit from Ohio State
Looking back, Texas star Bijan Robinson says he always knew in his heart that the Longhorns program would one day be home, even when he was pledged to Ohio State. The former blue-chip recruit recently broke down his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes on the The Pivot Podcast. "I...
WATCH: USC LB commit Tackett Curtis scores three punt return TDs in season opener
USC four-star 2023 linebacker commit Tackett Curtis opened his senior season with a bang, recording not one, not two but three punt returns for scores on Friday night. Curtis posted all three of the scores on his social media:. On defense he opened the season with five tackles on defense...
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
NFL・
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady’s squad heads to Big D for opener
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – vs Dallas Cowboys Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Sun,
Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
National Perception: Thoughts on Notre Dame After Week One
Notre Dame battled closely in week one against Ohio State. It was a tough 21-10 defeat for the Fighting Irish, but the Buckeyes won the matchup of the two Top 5 programs. In an attempt to learn more about the national perception of Notre Dame following the week one contest, Irish Illustrated reached out to a few national analysts from 247Sports to get their thoughts on the Fighting Irish now and moving forward.
Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to Ohio State?
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss their key takeaways from Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus Ohio. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert
Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Ohio State football injuries: WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming hopeful for Week 2, Ryan Day says
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said he hopes to have wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming both back in action for the Buckeyes' Week 2 home game against Arkansas State following injuries to the pair of pass-catchers. Fleming did not see action during Ohio State's 21-10 Week 1 victory after being listed as a game-time decision, while Smith-Njigba suffered an apparent left leg injury early and was limited the remainder of the night.
