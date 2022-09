The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) tangle for the 69th time Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (BTN) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Iowa State vs. Iowaodds; check back for our college football picks and predictions. Iowa State...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO