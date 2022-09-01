Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bridgewater Women’s Soccer falls to Swarthmore, 3-0
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Swarthmore on Monday afternoon. The Eagles applied pressure early as senior Kaia Richardson took a shot just over a minute in that found the crossbar. A few seconds later the Eagles would end up with the first corner kick of the game. Richardson would get a chance off of the corner but the door was slammed shut by Nora Greer.
EMU Men’s Soccer loses at Lebanon Valley Monday
ANNVILLE, Pa. – The EMU men’s soccer team wrapped up its northern road trip on Tuesday, taking on Lebanon Valley. With the score tied at one at the half, the Dutchmen used four second-half goals to pick up a 5-1 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 0-3-0, 0-0-0...
Centeio throws 6 TDs, James Madison routs Middle Tennessee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Graduate transfer Todd Centeio threw six touchdown passes to tie James Madison’s single-game record and the Dukes made a sparkling debut at the FCS level with a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee in a season-opening game on Saturday night. The Dukes, a two-time FCS...
Missing person found safe in Augusta County
STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
