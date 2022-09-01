Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
KC Chiefs plan for potential vulnerability at defensive end
When the Kansas City Chiefs unveiled their 53-man roster earlier this week, there were a few interesting wrinkles in the ultimate decisions made on who to keep and who to potentially lose on the waiver wire to the claims of other teams. The Chiefs came out relatively unscathed and, in fact, are likely thrilled with the results of those who slipped through to the practice squad, but it’s interesting to see why they did what they did.
FOX Sports
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’
Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be surprised if his client Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL this year. The post Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
KC Chiefs work out former Cardinals safety (before playing them)
The Kansas City Chiefs have worked out former Arizona Cardinals safety James Wiggins just one week before playing them in Week 1. The Kansas City Chiefs continue to work out players at various positions heading into the season, mostly in order to keep their hypothetical Rolodex updated in case of emergency. When it comes to Monday’s visit with safety James Wiggins, it could be something a bit more than that.
FOX Sports
Cowboys sign Jason Peters: How he helps, what it means for Tyler Smith
Help is on the way, Dak Prescott. It might not be a picture-perfect scenario, but the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal that will bring perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters onto their practice squad at the outset of Week 1 this 2022 NFL season. That's a strange thought...
Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses
After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
FOX Sports
Bears' Eberflus appreciates moment with opener at hand
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus can appreciate the moment. He's a first-time head coach trying to turn around a founding NFL franchise, and the next big step comes this week when the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. “It's always special when...
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Bijan Robinson rule Week 1
It's never too early to monitor the chase for the Heisman Trophy, especially when last year's winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is back in action and appearing bent on defending his crown. If Young were to repeat, he would be only the second player to do so, joining Ohio State...
FOX Sports
Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters with Tyron Smith out
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line. Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for...
Backup QB plan 'took a detour' for Lions GM Brad Holmes
One of the prime points of conversation in Lions land all summer was the backup QB position. The camp battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle was captivating–in part because neither has really done much to show they should have the job. And it turns out, neither will. Boyle...
FOX Sports
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shifts into higher gear for 2022 season
Every time Jalen Hurts dropped back to make a throw this summer, it was clear something was different. His teammates noticed him throwing faster. His coaches saw him making decisions quicker. Everyone thought he looked more comfortable running the offense. That's because he was. In fact, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback...
FOX Sports
NFL rookie award predictions: Scouting and analyzing a deep group
Not since 2001 have the NFL’s Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year both been selected outside the first round. That could very well change this year. Amid all the hype of the NFL Draft and rookie mini camps, optimism is high that every first-year player in the NFL is going to make an immediate impact.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott: 'Keep talking — we're ready to go play'
Locker-room camaraderie is everything in the National Football League. And although having talent up and down a roster is one thing, if a group of guys can't mesh, their ability is good as defunct. According to many, the Dallas Cowboys underwent a substantial downgrade in the talent department from a...
NFL Week 1 lines and odds
The 2022 NFL season begins this week. The fun officially begins with a Thursday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The betting lines and odds are set for all 16 games this week. Who is favored in each game?. Below are the betting odds and lines...
FOX Sports
2022 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes favorites
The 2022 NFL season is upon us! While fans debate who will win the Super Bowl, what about discussing who will be the best player?. So let's take a look at one of the more popular player bets — this season's NFL Most Valuable Player award. Let's look at...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Super Bowl lines for every team
Now that fans and gamblers have a better idea of what teams' rosters will look like this upcoming season, it's time for everyone to set their sights on Super Bowl LVII. Will the Buffalo Bills — the team at the top of the oddsboard — be worth their weight in bet slips? We get a chance to find out Thursday night as the Bills take on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to open the season.
FOX Sports
USC opens Lincoln Riley era with 66-14 win over Rice | THE HERD
The Lincoln Riley era is off to a great start in USC. The Trojans defeated Rice 66-14 in Riley's debut. Despite the team playing a non-Power 5 opponent, Colin Cowherd is excited and explains why USC is in good hands.
