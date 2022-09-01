Read full article on original website
Palin calls on Begich to drop out of the race after Democrat wins special election
After a Democrat won the special election last week to finish out for Alaska's at-large congressional seat, former Gov. Sarah Palin called on Monday on fellow Republican Nick Begich to withdraw from November's congressional race so that the GOP can unite behind a single candidate. Palin and Begich lost to...
Biden marks Labor Day with visits to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as midterms heat up
President Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there — illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
Trump takes aim at Biden at Labor Day rally in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state in midterms
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday held his first rally since the FBI search at his residence at Mar-a-Lago last month. In Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, Trump went on the attack. Christina Ruffini has more from Washington.
What to watch for in Tuesday's Massachusetts primary
Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor's office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday's primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by Trump and a more centrist opponent....
Chicago mayor asks for donations, volunteers to help with immigrants bused from Texas
Chicago officials are asking the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas, where the state's GOP governor is waging a political battle against President Biden's immigration policies. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of...
Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022
The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
CBS News
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
State of emergency declared in two Georgia counties because of flooding
The governor of Georgia has declared a state of emergency in two northern counties because of destructive flooding over the weekend. In Indiana, meanwhile, a woman's death is being blamed on flooding when her house washed away. The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel reports.
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
New Jersey mom celebrates daughter's doctorate with billboard
Parents can sometimes go above and beyond to show how proud they are of their children. One New Jersey mom did just that, and may have topped them all. When Kristine Smalls earned her doctorate, her proud mom let it all out. "I was on cloud nine," Kendra Busbee told...
California bakes as floods sweep through the South over Labor Day weekend
In California, temperatures on Monday hit the triple digits for the sixth straight day, as thousands flocked to the beach to beat the heat. Record high temperatures have also fueled deadly and destructive wildfires in Northern California. There is no relief from California's worst heat wave in years and the...
California faces risk of power outages amid brutal heat wave
California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the state rivaling its all-time high for electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator.
California's worst heat wave in years strains electrical grid
Southern California continues to deal with triple-digit temperatures. And in Northern California, a fast-moving wildfire has killed two people. Carter Evans reports.
Wildfire tears through Northern California town, kills two
Weed, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He didn't immediately provide names or other details including the age or gender of the two people who died.
"I felt so alone": Rising rates of suicide, depression accelerated by pandemic among U.S. kids
The U.S. surgeon general has called it an 'urgent public health crisis' – a devastating decline in the mental health of kids across the country. According to the CDC, the rates of suicide, self-harm, anxiety and depression are up among adolescents – a trend that began before the pandemic.
California fast-food workers could see their wages reach $22 an hour next year
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers' costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers'...
Lightning kills man and woman aboard separate jet skis in Puerto Rico
Two people aboard jet skis were killed by lightning in waters along southern Puerto Rico, police said Monday. Authorities said lightning first struck a 36-year-old man driving a jet ski and then made contact with a 26-year-old woman who was a passenger on another nearby. The driver of the second...
Denver woman falls 900 feet to her death near summit of Colorado mountain
A climber died on Saturday after falling about 900 feet from below the summit of Colorado's Capitol Peak, which is among the nation's tallest mountains and considered one of the state's most difficult to scale, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The climber has been identified as a woman...
CBS News
Pennsylvania Department of Health ready to begin administering updated COVID-19 boosters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The number of people getting COVID-19 has been falling for more than a month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, CDC data shows many major U.S. counties still have a "high" community spread of the virus. Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health and Human...
Armed with bow and arrow, Alabama teen bags massive alligator in swamp for her 17th birthday
It's not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. "I want to go gator hunting," Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when her parents, Chris and Tammie Williams,...
CBS News
