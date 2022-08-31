Read full article on original website
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west. central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat...
ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT TO. MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and. northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday. night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures...
Rocky volleyball falls to 2 nationally ranked teams in Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College lost to nationally ranked Jamestown University and Midland University Saturday at the Labor Day Classic women's volleyball tournament. The Battlin' Bears (4-5) fell to No. 6 Jamestown 25-13, 25-18, 25-18) and No. 2 Midland 25-21, 25-20 18-25, 25-13 to finish 0-4 on...
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR...
