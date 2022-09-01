Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large
A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022
18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
Man injured in shooting at Bonney Lake apartment complex
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in Bonney Lake on Saturday morning after shooting a person inside an apartment. At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex. When police arrived they found a 22-year-old man with a...
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Who Was Shot Dead During an Argument Aug. 29.
The Thurston County coroner has identified the man who was shot dead during an argument on Aug. 29. Stephan Santella, 39, of Olympia, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to coroner Gary Warnock. According to previous reporting from The Olympian, police were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
$100K Bail Set for Controlled Substance Homicide Suspect After Officer Finds Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl in Her Car
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Centralia woman who was allegedly found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl last month while she was out on unsecured bail for a controlled substances homicide case. In that case, the defendant, Latasha Joyce Burleson, 27, is accused of selling heroin...
Neighbors say Orting shooting victim ‘kept to himself’
News spread quickly among the people who live in Chinook Estates that something terrible had happened in a house where a 51-year-old man lived mostly with his German Shepherd dog and a cat. He lived outside of Orting in Pierce County, and many of his neighbors say like a lot...
Motorcyclist Injured in Traffic Collision with Vehicle in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided injuring the rider in the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South 356th Street in the city of Federal Way on Friday, Sept. 2, around 9:16 p.m. Federal Way Police and Puget Sound Fire crews arrived and medics were called to take...
Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms
FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
Chronicle
WSP: Both Drivers Involved in Rollover Collision in Salkum on Aug. 25 to Possibly Face Charges
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated after the Washington State Patrol provided additional information and clarified and corrected its previous account of the crash to The Chronicle. Law enforcement officers are referring charges against both drivers involved in a rollover crash in Salkum last week. The incident occurred...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Phone Arrested After Witnesses Chase Him Through Centralia Library
A Tacoma man accused of stealing a cellphone out of another man’s hand at the Timberland Library in Centralia was arrested Thursday after three witnesses reportedly chased him around the library on South Silver Street. Hector Martin Espinoza, 37, is accused of walking up behind a man inside the...
Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police. Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.
q13fox.com
Tacoma detectives investigate theory, partial evidence of male suspect in unsolved 2020 murder
Detectives with Tacoma Police Department are bringing new attention to unsolved murders. Each month, investigators will publicly highlight a cold case to help learn new details that could lead to an arrest. Friday launched the new initiative and the first case was that of Diana Davis, a mother of two who was killed in the summer of 2020.
Comments / 1