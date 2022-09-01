Read full article on original website
WATCH: Michigan WR commit Semaj Morgan put on a SHOW in week two win
On Friday night, West Bloomfield improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Harper Woods, 33-14, at home. Senior wide receiver and future Michigan Wolverine, Semaj Morgan was the star of the game making several catches including an impressive 20-yard touchdown reception right before the half. In addition to offense,...
wcsx.com
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022
The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?
Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots
Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
kisswtlz.com
Multiple Crashes Close I-75 Friday Night; One Killed
Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post troopers responded to several traffic crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 about 9:50 p.m. on Friday,. Preliminary investigation indicates the first crash occurred when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy struck a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. The dune buggy became disconnected from the Acadia and came to rest on the median side of the freeway while both vehicles pulled to the right shoulder.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
Candidate for Lieutenant Governor deletes picture with Three Percenters flag, disavows sentiments of group
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter. The photo showed him standing behind a Three Percenters flag, and beside a man he claims he bought honey from. After posting the photo,...
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Democrats allege Tudor Dixon failed to disclose DeVos-hosted fundraiser
The Michigan Democratic Party has accused Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s campaign of failing to disclose a fundraiser hosted by the DeVos family on the candidate’s behalf, according to a campaign finance complaint filed with the Michigan Department of State. Their evidence comes from an email sent by...
