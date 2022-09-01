ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Football
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Waterford Township, MI
CBS News

Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022

The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?

Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#State Champs#Heart And Soul#American Football#Highschoolsports#Gaylord St Mary#Mhsaa#Division
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Multiple Crashes Close I-75 Friday Night; One Killed

Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post troopers responded to several traffic crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 about 9:50 p.m. on Friday,. Preliminary investigation indicates the first crash occurred when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy struck a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. The dune buggy became disconnected from the Acadia and came to rest on the median side of the freeway while both vehicles pulled to the right shoulder.
FLUSHING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

Teen missing over two weeks back home with family

(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy