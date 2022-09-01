ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tuesday morning weather forecast

Showers on Tuesday should be mostly along the coast, but Southeast Texas keeps daily rain chances around for all week. Another stalling front will keep the forecast unsettled for Houston towards the end of the week. Expect afternoon high temperatures to remain at seasonal or just below seasonal averages with the extra cloud cover in the skies.
Sunday night leading into Labor Day weather forecast

Rain chances are decreasing as we move toward the end of Labor Day Weekend. Most of the showers and storms will slide south of Houston on Monday with only isolated showers expected for most of Southeast Texas. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for most of the upcoming week with afternoon highs around 90°
Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'

HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating

HOUSTON - One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located...
Jaguar or Raven? San Jacinto College asking for help with a new mascotv

PASADENA, Texas - San Jacinto College is looking for help selecting its new mascot and has narrowed it down to two choices: the Jaguar or the Raven. The college announced in a press release it would be retiring three existing mascots and formally introducing one that’s more representative of the school in 2023.
Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey

HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
Reducing crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - A truly stunning and in my mind, "game-changing" development this week. It came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who reported that in the 8 months since significant over-time was finally approved for his department - the additional "boots on the ground" he's been able to deploy have arrested nearly three thousand wanted fugitives - more than half of them "violent".
Teen arrested after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to deadly crash

WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities have a teenager in custody accused of leading them on a chase with a stolen vehicle that ended with a deadly crash in Webster. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Christopher Romero, 17, kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
City and County adding bond referendum to ballot- What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - Also on the ballot this November, requests by both the city of Houston and Harris County to borrow lots of money, which you, the citizens, will be responsible for paying back over time. The Democratic majority on the Commissioners’ court is asking for permission to issue $1.2 billion...
Harris County Commissioners Pct. 2 and Pct. 4 on the ballot - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - To the victors, go the spoils....including the power to re-draw political boundaries to insure "that power" remains in hand. With that hard reality in mind - Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is defending his seat in a district presumably re-drawn to ensure an advantage over republican Jack Morman, the officeholder he narrowly ousted in 2018.
