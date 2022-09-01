Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Tuesday morning weather forecast
Showers on Tuesday should be mostly along the coast, but Southeast Texas keeps daily rain chances around for all week. Another stalling front will keep the forecast unsettled for Houston towards the end of the week. Expect afternoon high temperatures to remain at seasonal or just below seasonal averages with the extra cloud cover in the skies.
fox26houston.com
Sunday night leading into Labor Day weather forecast
Rain chances are decreasing as we move toward the end of Labor Day Weekend. Most of the showers and storms will slide south of Houston on Monday with only isolated showers expected for most of Southeast Texas. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for most of the upcoming week with afternoon highs around 90°
fox26houston.com
LIST: Houston-area schools supporting Uvalde by having students wear maroon, white on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Numerous Houston-area school districts are showing their support for students in Uvalde by wearing their school colors on Tuesday. The move comes as Uvalde CISD students are returning to school for the first day months after the tragic shooting back in May. Here is a list of the...
fox26houston.com
Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'
HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
fox26houston.com
Shooting in Arena Theatre parking lot leaves man dead, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Arena Theatre, where a concert was held on Sunday night, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road. Law enforcement officers from various...
fox26houston.com
Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows two men in an altercation before a deadly shooting outside a Houston convenience store, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of N Main Street. According to police, video shows the men two men getting into an altercation...
fox26houston.com
Houston religious leader scammed out of nearly $500 by fake CenterPoint Energy reps
HOUSTON - Scammers are everywhere and seem to target victims during the most convenient time, which is exactly what happened to a religious leader in Houston, who lost nearly $500 to fake CenterPoint Energy reps. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HPD issues warning about criminals impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees. Kameelah Ahmad tells FOX...
fox26houston.com
Northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway at Old Foltin Road shut down following crash involving motorcycle
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash is located at 11899 State Highway 249 at Old Foltin Road. Gonzalez said two people were riding a motorcycle when it...
fox26houston.com
Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located...
fox26houston.com
Jaguar or Raven? San Jacinto College asking for help with a new mascotv
PASADENA, Texas - San Jacinto College is looking for help selecting its new mascot and has narrowed it down to two choices: the Jaguar or the Raven. The college announced in a press release it would be retiring three existing mascots and formally introducing one that’s more representative of the school in 2023.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey
HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
fox26houston.com
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
fox26houston.com
Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m. The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in...
fox26houston.com
Reducing crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - A truly stunning and in my mind, "game-changing" development this week. It came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who reported that in the 8 months since significant over-time was finally approved for his department - the additional "boots on the ground" he's been able to deploy have arrested nearly three thousand wanted fugitives - more than half of them "violent".
fox26houston.com
Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Call it a genuine "head-snapper" It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier. A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas...
fox26houston.com
Teen arrested after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities have a teenager in custody accused of leading them on a chase with a stolen vehicle that ended with a deadly crash in Webster. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Christopher Romero, 17, kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
fox26houston.com
City and County adding bond referendum to ballot- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Also on the ballot this November, requests by both the city of Houston and Harris County to borrow lots of money, which you, the citizens, will be responsible for paying back over time. The Democratic majority on the Commissioners’ court is asking for permission to issue $1.2 billion...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Commissioners Pct. 2 and Pct. 4 on the ballot - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - To the victors, go the spoils....including the power to re-draw political boundaries to insure "that power" remains in hand. With that hard reality in mind - Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is defending his seat in a district presumably re-drawn to ensure an advantage over republican Jack Morman, the officeholder he narrowly ousted in 2018.
fox26houston.com
City Council okays housing project despite concerns for residents' health and safety - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Exactly one week after a controversial housing project for the homeless drew impassioned opposition from every Black member of the Houston city council - the 44 million dollar deal gained approval. Two major questions loom here - why did a majority of council members agree to do business...
