Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Yardbarker

NYCFC add D Stephen Turnbull on short-term loan

New York City FC signed defender Stephen Turnbull to a short-term contract on Sunday. Turnbull, 24, arrives on loan from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate NYCFC II. The Long Island, N.Y., native has five goals and three assists in 20 games (19 starts) this season with NYCFC II. Turnbull joined the...
Yardbarker

Wild Add Sam Steel to Finish Out Their 2022-23 Roster

The Minnesota Wild have finally made the move they’ve been hinting at all summer and signed a forward to fill out their bottom six. That player is Sam Steel, and he joined the Wild on a team-friendly $825,000 contract for one year, after spending last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Wild general manager Bill Guerin had expressed multiple times over the summer that they were looking for the right forward to join their group and there was no point rushing things.
Yardbarker

Lightning Rookie Battles to Watch in Training Camp

With the start of training camp just around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning have some interesting decisions to make before the season starts on Oct. 11 when they visit the New York Rangers. Free agency, trades, and injuries will require some critical roster decisions before the season starts. Among...
Yardbarker

NY Rangers Game Tonight: Schedule, Key Dates for 2022-23 Season

Get all the info you need on the NY Rangers game tonight throughout the 2022-23 preseason and regular season. In this article, we track every New York Rangers game as well as highlight other key dates throughout the season. We also also will provide you broadcast, streaming, and listening information prior to each game.
markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM

Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
