buzz calendar 9/4
Rob Kanter at the Urbana Free Library The Urbana Free Library 210 W Green St, Urbana, IL 61801 09/06/2022 7-8 p.m. An event for all birdwatchers to learn about bird watching tips from Rob Kanter, professor of Earth, Society and Environment at the University of Illinois. "The Woman...
Junior tennis player Madeline Gentry from Hudson racks up 11 bonus points in Girls' 18 bracket by week ending Aug. 6
Hudson tennis player Madeline Gentry earned 11 bonus points in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 6. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for "significant wins" in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending...
Illinois Basketball: Illini showing interest in 2024's Drew McKenna
2024 shooting guard, Drew McKenna, has been offered by 16 programs, including the Illinois basketball program. McKenna, a 6-foot-8 shooting guard, released a list of his 16 offers on August 25, which included the Illini. The four-star wing hails from Glenelg County High School in Maryland...
