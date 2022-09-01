ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buzz calendar 9/4

Rob Kanter at the Urbana Free Library The Urbana Free Library 210 W Green St, Urbana, IL 61801 09/06/2022 7-8 p.m. An event for all birdwatchers to learn about bird watching tips from Rob Kanter, professor of Earth, Society and Environment at the University of Illinois. "The Woman...
Illinois Basketball: Illini showing interest in 2024's Drew McKenna

2024 shooting guard, Drew McKenna, has been offered by 16 programs, including the Illinois basketball program. McKenna, a 6-foot-8 shooting guard, released a list of his 16 offers on August 25, which included the Illini. The four-star wing hails from Glenelg County High School in Maryland...
