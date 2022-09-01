With speakers unanimous in opposition to proposal, County Commission unanimous in support of plans for Lakewood Ranch Southeast near Old Miakka community off Fruitville Road

Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota County Names New Director of Communications
Jamie Carson has been named Sarasota County's Director of Communications, a role that continues her 23 years in the communications field, including the past nine years with the county. In her most recent position as Communications Manager, Carson oversaw the department’s Creative Services and Media Relations divisions. She also served as a lead public information officer (PIO) for the county’s joint information center, coordinating emergency communications efforts with local and regional PIOs and developed and implemented a nationally recognized crisis communication plan for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine registration efforts.
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s #Florida Postcards: Downtown Sarasota, 1960s.
Here’s Downtown Sarasota in this undated postcard from around 1960. In the center, with a yellowish hue, is the Palmer First National Bank, which was started by Bertha Palmer who contributed much to Sarasota. Her estate is now a historic site, Spanish Pointe.
Longboat Observer
School overcrowding eases slightly with charter academy opening
Sitting at a table in the fourth grade learning village at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, no one would have known Lelia Rodriguez, Catalina Poole, Emily Topping and Molly Jae all went to different elementary schools last school year. All dressed in their matching green Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy polo shirts,...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Treasure Island (FL)
Treasure Island in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, is shoreline heaven. This little city had about 6,910 individuals during the 2020 census. Treasure Island, along the Gulf of Mexico, is a mother lode of shocking attractions and delightful natural life, which generally give its guests something special to recall. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
amisun.com
Dispute leads to tolls, traffic lights for canal boaters
CORTEZ – Boaters can expect one-way navigational patterns in the privately-owned Hunters Point canal, with some having to pay automated tolls to use it. Canal access will remain free for canal-side homeowners, Buttonwood Inlet and Holiday Cove RV resort guests and others, but those who store their boats at the Cortez Village Marina will soon be asked to pay a fee to use the canal that provides marina boaters with their only direct water access to the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
Mysuncoast.com
Beach parking scarce for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
hernandosun.com
Rollover accident, US 19 north of Cortez
Be careful as a vehicle involving injuries is in the northbound lane of US Hwy 19 just north of Cortez Boulevard. First responders used extraction equiment to assist the occupant. Traffic will be slow. Please use the left lane.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Marauders are a homerun for the Manatee County economy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders are offering a fun and affordable opportunity for baseball fans along the Suncoast. As COVID protocols become less restrictive, fans are returning to LECOM park to enjoy an up close and personal professional baseball experience. Michele Stancil, a Bradenton Marauders and Pirates fan...
LISTEN: FDOT Restricts Cars On Tampa Bay's Gandy Beach
Barriers will block drivers' access to beachfront and mangroves but allow pedestrian access
Comments / 1