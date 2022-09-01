The first Monmouth College night football game at April Zorn Stadium ended at nearly 1 a.m. after a more than three-hour weather delay. Scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against Wartburg, lightning right before kickoff sent the game into a delay. The teams finally took the field to warm up again just before 10 p.m. and the game kicked off at 10:20. When all was said and done, Wartburg walked away with a 34-7 win, thanks to a 21-point third quarter.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO