Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
monmouthscots.com
Volleyball Splits Saturday Games
The Monmouth College volleyball team split their two games on Saturday at the Illinois College Invitational in Jacksonville. The Scots won the first match, 3-1 against Franklin College, before losing 3-2 to Westminster College in the second match. Monmouth hit .206 in the first set against Franklin with 14 kills...
monmouthscots.com
Scots Tennis Splits Saturday Matches
The Monmouth College women's tennis team split a pair of matches on Saturday, with a win over Dubuque, the first win for coach Brian Dahlstrom. The Scots won the afternoon matchup against Dubuque 5-0 with four singles matches unfinished because of rain. Natalie Labicki (Antioch, Illinois) and Emily Laughlin (Milan, Illinois) won in doubles 8-7 (5) at the No. 1 position. Isabel Hammond (Germantown Hills, Illinois) and Emily Henson (Geneseo, Illinois) won 8-4 at No. doubles while Dubuque forfeited the No. 3 doubles spot.
monmouthscots.com
Weather Delay Impacts Night Game Loss
The first Monmouth College night football game at April Zorn Stadium ended at nearly 1 a.m. after a more than three-hour weather delay. Scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against Wartburg, lightning right before kickoff sent the game into a delay. The teams finally took the field to warm up again just before 10 p.m. and the game kicked off at 10:20. When all was said and done, Wartburg walked away with a 34-7 win, thanks to a 21-point third quarter.
monmouthscots.com
Men's Soccer Falls in Home Opener
The Monmouth College men's soccer team dropped the home opener 7-0 to UW-Whitewater on Saturday, falling to 0-2 on the season. The game was scoreless for the first 23 minutes before the Warhawks broke through. They added one more before halftime, out-shooting the Scots 13-3. Monmouth applied some pressure early in the second half but gave up a penalty kick to fall behind 3-0. Whitewater scored three goals in less than four minutes to take a 6-0 lead with323 minutes to play. They added a final goal with 2:55 left.
Comments / 0