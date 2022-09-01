Read full article on original website
UNI soccer falls to St. Thomas on Senior Day
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers struggled to get quality chances on the St. Thomas Tommies in a 3-0 loss on Monday afternoon. UNI soccer didn't have the result it was hoping for on Senior Day against St. Thomas. Despite having quality chances in the second half, the Panthers couldn't get a shot past Tommie goalkeeper Annie Bantner. UNI recorded five shots on goal through 90 minutes as goalkeepers Brittney Bentheimer and Caitlin Richards split time in the net.
Panther volleyball drops road match at No. 17 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. --- The UNI volleyball team made a late third set push in an attempt to extend the match, but ultimately fell short on Saturday night as the Panthers fell to the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays at D.J. Sokol on the final day of the Bluejay Invitational in straight sets, (17-25, 15-25, 21-25).
