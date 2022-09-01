CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers struggled to get quality chances on the St. Thomas Tommies in a 3-0 loss on Monday afternoon. UNI soccer didn't have the result it was hoping for on Senior Day against St. Thomas. Despite having quality chances in the second half, the Panthers couldn't get a shot past Tommie goalkeeper Annie Bantner. UNI recorded five shots on goal through 90 minutes as goalkeepers Brittney Bentheimer and Caitlin Richards split time in the net.

