neurology.org
Pearls & Oy‐sters: Reversible Postpartum Pseudocoma State Associated With Magnesium Therapy
Magnesium (Mg) competes with calcium in normal synaptic transmission, inhibiting neurotransmitter release. As a drug, it is usually given as a treatment for eclampsia and preeclampsia. Two eclamptic pregnant women treated with Mg developed a pseudocoma state immediately after emergency Caesarian section. The clinical presentation was flaccid quadriparesis, areflexia, absent respiratory effort and vestibular-ocular reflexes, but with preserved pupillary responses. Decremental responses on repetitive nerve stimulation were found in both women. Recovery was obtained after cessation of Mg. The persistence of pupillary reflexes in the absence of reflexes involving striated muscles was an important clinical clue, indicating neuromuscular junction dysfunction.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
neurology.org
Pearls & Oy-sters: Two Cases of Stereotactic EEG-Proven Insular Epilepsy With Nonlocalizing Scalp EEG and Interesting Semiologies
Insular epilepsy is a great mimicker and can be mistaken for seizures originating from other areas of the brain or as nonepileptic spells. The semiology of insular epilepsy can include, but is not limited to, auditory illusions, paresthesias, gastric rising, laryngeal constriction, and hyperkinetic movements. These arise from both the functions of the insula itself and its extensive connections with other regions of the brain. Noninvasive workup can be negative or nonlocalizing because of the insula's location deep within the lateral sulcus. Stereotactic EEG can therefore be an important tool in cases of insular epilepsy so that patients may be appropriately diagnosed and evaluated for potential surgical treatment. We present 2 cases of epilepsy with nonlocalizing scalp EEG and challenging semiologies, the workup undertaken to identify them as cases of insular epilepsy, and subsequent surgical treatments and outcomes.
