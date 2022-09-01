Read full article on original website
Related
srnnews.com
Japan’s household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen’s slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption. From falling real wages to shrinking service sector activity, data this...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
Turkey’s annual inflation passes 80% after interest rate cut
( ) -q-17- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “rate at 181%.”. The Turkish Statistical Institute says the country’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. [CutID: <Cuts> TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam.mp3. Time: 17s. Title: TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam. Out-cue: rate at 181%]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House...
srnnews.com
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
srnnews.com
OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer
( ) -q-23- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “COVID-19 restrictions.”. Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Analysts think the group may simply leave production levels unchanged. —————————- VERBATIM: High oil prices were...
srnnews.com
Oil prices jump more than 3% as OPEC+ agrees small oil output cut
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday, extending gains as OPEC+ producers agreed a small oil production cut to bolster prices. Brent crude futures futures for November delivery rose $3.43 to $96.45 a barrel, a 3.7% gain, by 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
srnnews.com
EU races to shield industry as Russia gas halt shakes markets
LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -Gas prices surged, shares slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through European economies still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent utilities being crushed...
srnnews.com
Ukraine nuclear plant disconnected by shelling after UN watchdog exits-Energoatom
KYIV (Reuters) -The final working reactor at the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from Ukraine’s grid on Monday after Russian shelling disrupted power lines, state nuclear company Energoatom said. The imperilled six-reactor facility in southern Ukraine, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was captured...
Comments / 0