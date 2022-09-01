ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
Eastmorelander seeks city maintenance of their 'Linden Allée'

The city has pretty much ended any maintenance of street trees, but an Easmorelander is asking for a little helpKnown by neighbors as the "Gateway to Eastmoreland", the "Linden Allée" down the middle of S. E. Reed College Place is beloved by residents, visitors, and Reed College students. This historic grove of Linden trees is planted on a wide and long mid-street strip owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). However, the Bureau abandoned care of these trees decades ago; and Portland Parks & Recreation's Urban Forestry division has shown no interest in maintaining this stand of trees, despite...
Why schools are struggling to fill positions, from educational assistants to custodians to coaches

When school starts Tuesday at McKinley Elementary in Beaverton, Kyrsti Sackman will be there. “I’m a firm believer — if you work in education, you have some kind of passion for your community, students,” Sackman said. “I have a really big passion for working with people that are neurodiverse, so working in a school is just really something that fills my bucket.”
Readers respond: Control outlaw street racing

Street racing and sideshows are compromising public safety. Police reported that a street racing incident involving hundreds of people and cars impeded their response to a shooting Sunday night. (“Man shot to death Sunday night in NE Portland, closing out violent weekend in city,” Aug. 29) It seems...
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
Why Did The Workers At The Hillsboro New Seasons Store Reject Unionization?

On Thursday, employees at the Hillsboro Orenco Station New Seasons Market overwhelmingly decided against unionizing, putting an end to labor organizing efforts at the supermarket chain. The United Food & Commercial Workers, the union organizing the labor efforts at the Hillsboro store, 1453 N.E. 61st Ave., received 37 votes of...
Oregon Wellness Center Is The First To Offer Fully Bilingual, Bicultural Therapy

Edgar Hernenio Garcia claims that initiating therapy at the OYEN Emotional Wellness Center was a pivotal factor in assisting him in regaining control of his life. Garcia, who now resides in Portland and only knows Spanish, had a difficult time adjusting to his new life after relocating from Guatemala to Oregon because of the cultural and linguistic difficulties he encountered. Garcia is originally from Guatemala.
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft

It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22

Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Portland demonstrator's 2020 death

The shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson, and his shooter's subsequent death, captured the attention of the nation. A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron "Jay" Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson's death on the city's "dereliction of duty" as well as the "decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland's downtown core." The lawsuit was filed by Danielson's estate against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt....
