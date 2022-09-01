The city has pretty much ended any maintenance of street trees, but an Easmorelander is asking for a little helpKnown by neighbors as the "Gateway to Eastmoreland", the "Linden Allée" down the middle of S. E. Reed College Place is beloved by residents, visitors, and Reed College students. This historic grove of Linden trees is planted on a wide and long mid-street strip owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). However, the Bureau abandoned care of these trees decades ago; and Portland Parks & Recreation's Urban Forestry division has shown no interest in maintaining this stand of trees, despite...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO