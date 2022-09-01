Read full article on original website
Related
Readers respond: Camps are dangerous
Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
Metro’s quest to help remedy homelessness and improve Portland
Metro released a report this week saying it has gotten 1,600 people into permanent housing, that's almost 25% of people living on the streets.
Eastmorelander seeks city maintenance of their 'Linden Allée'
The city has pretty much ended any maintenance of street trees, but an Easmorelander is asking for a little helpKnown by neighbors as the "Gateway to Eastmoreland", the "Linden Allée" down the middle of S. E. Reed College Place is beloved by residents, visitors, and Reed College students. This historic grove of Linden trees is planted on a wide and long mid-street strip owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). However, the Bureau abandoned care of these trees decades ago; and Portland Parks & Recreation's Urban Forestry division has shown no interest in maintaining this stand of trees, despite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Why schools are struggling to fill positions, from educational assistants to custodians to coaches
When school starts Tuesday at McKinley Elementary in Beaverton, Kyrsti Sackman will be there. “I’m a firm believer — if you work in education, you have some kind of passion for your community, students,” Sackman said. “I have a really big passion for working with people that are neurodiverse, so working in a school is just really something that fills my bucket.”
Portland firefighters ask for double overtime pay amid chronic staffing shortages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are asking for an overtime pay boost due to what they describe as two years of frequent mandatory overtime to plug gaps caused by chronic staffing shortages. The union that represents firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue is requesting that the overtime pay rate...
‘I’m keeping my tent here’: Homeless tent stands in protest of the city’s new ban on camping near schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents and piles of garbage covered the streets around the Metropolitan Learning Center in Northwest Portland on Sunday morning. While children played in the school's playground about 100 feet away, police responded to reports of a man who had just overdosed on fentanyl. Shortly after, sobs...
Readers respond: Control outlaw street racing
Street racing and sideshows are compromising public safety. Police reported that a street racing incident involving hundreds of people and cars impeded their response to a shooting Sunday night. (“Man shot to death Sunday night in NE Portland, closing out violent weekend in city,” Aug. 29) It seems...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Letter from the Editor: District attorney should have avoided blatant conflict in Salem public records case
In decades of advocating for the public’s right to know, I am rarely surprised by government obstinacy. But a recent public records decision by the Marion County District Attorney’s office is truly confounding. Here are the facts, as I understand them: A news team managed by a former...
klcc.org
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions
Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
focushillsboro.com
Why Did The Workers At The Hillsboro New Seasons Store Reject Unionization?
On Thursday, employees at the Hillsboro Orenco Station New Seasons Market overwhelmingly decided against unionizing, putting an end to labor organizing efforts at the supermarket chain. The United Food & Commercial Workers, the union organizing the labor efforts at the Hillsboro store, 1453 N.E. 61st Ave., received 37 votes of...
TriMet gets ready to launch FX2-Division bus line, running between downtown Portland and Gresham
PORTLAND, Oregon — A new bus line along Southeast Division Street is almost ready to start running in Portland. TriMet said it will change things for the better in a big way. TriMet is pretty proud of its 30 new bright green buses ready to roll on SE Division...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Wellness Center Is The First To Offer Fully Bilingual, Bicultural Therapy
Edgar Hernenio Garcia claims that initiating therapy at the OYEN Emotional Wellness Center was a pivotal factor in assisting him in regaining control of his life. Garcia, who now resides in Portland and only knows Spanish, had a difficult time adjusting to his new life after relocating from Guatemala to Oregon because of the cultural and linguistic difficulties he encountered. Garcia is originally from Guatemala.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5
On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft
It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
KREM
Security guard at Northeast Portland hotel doesn't need sleep — or a salary
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station is rolling out a new kind of security guard. The management has enlisted a robot to deal with vandalism that they believe comes from homeless encampments in the area. General Manager Mike Daley said they originally tried hiring human security...
Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22
Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
WWEEK
Los Angeles Will Vote in 2024 Whether to Require Hotels to Shelter Homeless People in Unbooked Rooms
Portland is grappling with a housing crisis that leaves thousands of people sleeping along the streets each night and downtown conditions that are causing corporate clients to cancel their hotel bookings. Faced with similar problems, another city on the West Coast is considering an eye-opening solution: use empty hotel rooms...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Portland demonstrator's 2020 death
The shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson, and his shooter's subsequent death, captured the attention of the nation. A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron "Jay" Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson's death on the city's "dereliction of duty" as well as the "decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland's downtown core." The lawsuit was filed by Danielson's estate against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt....
Comments / 1