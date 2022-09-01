Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China
The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
US News and World Report
Explainer-How Will Attorney-Client Privilege Affect the Trump Records Probe?
(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Trump had asked for the review to determine whether documents seized contained materials that are covered by...
US News and World Report
AP Top Political News at 1:55 A.m. EDT
Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor. Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search. Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins. US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea. Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban. DeSantis puts his imprint...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Agrees to Special Master in Trump Search Case, Delaying Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's criminal investigation. In her ruling https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.64.0.pdf, U.S. District Judge Aileen...
US News and World Report
Russia Is Buying Artillery Ammunition From N.Korea -Report
(Reuters) - U.S. intelligence has assessed that Moscow is buying artillery ammunition from North Korea, the New York Times reported, on the heels of reports that the Russian military has begun using Iranian-made drones. U.S. government officials told the Times that the purchases showed sanctions had begun to bite and...
US News and World Report
Slovak Government Loses Majority as Ministers Quit
(Reuters) - Ministers from the Slovak centre-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party resigned on Monday, making good on the party's threats to leave the government amid clashes with senior ruling partners. The resignations mean the NATO and European Union member country's centre-right cabinet will lose its parliamentary majority, complicating its...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Probe After Grenade Explosion Injures 15
(Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people. Fifteen people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry
(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
US News and World Report
Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
