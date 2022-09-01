ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China

The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Will Attorney-Client Privilege Affect the Trump Records Probe?

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Trump had asked for the review to determine whether documents seized contained materials that are covered by...
POTUS
US News and World Report

AP Top Political News at 1:55 A.m. EDT

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor. Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search. Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins. US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea. Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban. DeSantis puts his imprint...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

U.S. Judge Agrees to Special Master in Trump Search Case, Delaying Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's criminal investigation. In her ruling https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.64.0.pdf, U.S. District Judge Aileen...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russia Is Buying Artillery Ammunition From N.Korea -Report

(Reuters) - U.S. intelligence has assessed that Moscow is buying artillery ammunition from North Korea, the New York Times reported, on the heels of reports that the Russian military has begun using Iranian-made drones. U.S. government officials told the Times that the purchases showed sanctions had begun to bite and...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Slovak Government Loses Majority as Ministers Quit

(Reuters) - Ministers from the Slovak centre-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party resigned on Monday, making good on the party's threats to leave the government amid clashes with senior ruling partners. The resignations mean the NATO and European Union member country's centre-right cabinet will lose its parliamentary majority, complicating its...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Probe After Grenade Explosion Injures 15

(Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people. Fifteen people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry

(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
POLITICS

